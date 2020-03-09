Crew Ainge, Danny's youngest son, has found the right place in Babson

Ainge, at that time, was finishing his second year in the state of Utah. About two weeks before calling Brennan, he had informed the Aggies training staff that he intended to transfer. Twenty or so schools had arrived, but Ainge was still looking for the right fit.

He was wary of staying in Division 1 because the NCAA rules would require him to stay out a full season before competing with his new team. (Ainge's university career has already been delayed because he took two years off after high school graduation to complete a Latter-day Saint mission in Baton Rouge). Then, he kept his options open.

Ainge's older brother, Austin, was the first to suggest: "Why not Babson?"

Babson, a small private business school located just half a mile from Crew's childhood home, had won the Division 3 national championship in 2017 and, perhaps most importantly, had an impressive academic reputation.

The latter caught the attention of the crew.

Growing up, Crew's main focus had always been basketball. His father, the president of Celtics basketball operations, Danny Ainge, won two NBA titles during his 14-year professional career, and Austin, the director of Celtics player staff, had played four seasons at the University Brigham Young.

The crew recognized that he never thought he would be as successful as his father, but he always struggled to be the best among his six siblings. He and his brother, Cooper, who is only two years older, used to play one on one in the driveway, and competitive battles often result in a playful fist fight.

"I put the basketball before school," Crew said. "That's all I thought, everything I loved. I had just come home to watch games and I want to go outside and shoot. I really didn't care about homework. I just loved basketball."

Although his passion for the sport remains as strong, Crew, 24, has adjusted his priorities. Life after basketball is coming. Babson, wait, can help facilitate the transition.

About a month after Crew left Brennan his initial voicemail, the couple met during the Celtics-Bucks playoff series last season. Brennan was already familiar with Ainge's game, as the 6-foot guard played at Wellesley High School and the Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire. The two chatted and the crew ended up committing a week later.

In Babson, Crew averages 28.7 minutes per game, more than double his playing time in the state of Utah. He leads the team in assists and steals, while averaging 11.7 points with 52.9 percent of shots. The fit has been fantastic, Brennan gets excited, because Crew's dynamic gameplay opens up opportunities for his teammates.

His confident behavior has also offered a boost.

"The crew certainly has been, I don't know if it's the secret sauce, but it's certainly the kind of energy behind us," said Brennan, now in his twenty-fifth year as coach of the Beavers. “We all play with that. We all need that. That level of competition is just a different level than the many types I train. I think it has been contagious. "

Crew Ainge, son of the president of Celtics basketball operations, Danny Ainge. —Barry Chin / Globe Staff

In what should have been an forgettable play during practice, Brennan still remembers how intensely Crew chased a loose ball that was about 8 feet away.

"It was after that ball with reckless abandon, while most people simply reach," Brennan recalled. "The crew is not afraid. There is nothing I do not think I can do. He never told me that, but you can see it in the way he behaves. I guess today it is called arrogance."

Danny, who attends most of Babson's home games, will share tips with Crew here and there, providing ideas on how he could have handled certain readings or plays. His most recent point of emphasis, says Crew, is to stay away from dirty problems. Even Brennan one day heard Danny saying, "You know you can play defense without faults."

The crew appreciates the advice.

"I hear it," he said. "When I was younger, I was probably telling him to shut up. But now I really enjoy when he does it because I am not sensitive to my mistakes or what I need to improve. I want the feedback."

"He has heard my messages many times," Danny added. "Sometimes, while we are sitting and watching a Celtics game or a Boston College game, I will take advantage of those opportunities to teach without specifically pointing it out. Like, this player needs to do this or this player needs to do that. He can understand what I am trying to say or not. "

Despite busy schedules, there is plenty of time for the couple to talk basketball.

The crew and his wife, Sydney, live in their childhood home, along with their parents. The couple, who married in August 2018, have their own space, called "the honeymoon suite." In fact, each of Danny's six children moved for a period of time after getting married.

"That's another reason why Babson had the trump card," Crew says with a smile. "Free rent."

The group will enjoy family dinners at home, even though Danny jokes that he is no longer responsible for Crew now that he is married. They will play board games and ping pong or, in good weather, pickleball and Spikeball.

The nights usually happen in Babson or TD Garden, but if there are no games, Crew, Austin and Danny like to use their new golf simulator.

"I am the worst," Crew said. "But I'm getting better. I have them sweating a little."

The transition has apparently been smooth in basketball, education and family. However, before Crew and Sydney moved, there was a burning question.

"Everyone said," What are you going to do with the dog? "Crew said.

Shortly after their wedding, Crew and Sydney welcomed a French bulldog, Weezy, to his family. The only problem? The mother of the crew, Michelle, is not the biggest fan of animals, a well known fact among the Ainges.

“My oldest daughter said:‘ What are you doing, crew? You can't take the dog, "Danny said.

But Weezy is here to stay, at least for another year. And, according to Crew, Michelle has returned.

"She really likes it," he says. "He won't admit it yet, but he does."

Once Crew graduates in May 2021, with a degree in business administration and concentration in real estate, he and Sydney plan to find an apartment in Boston. The crew hopes to pursue a career in real estate investment. Meanwhile, both he and Danny will appreciate their extra time together.

Danny said: "That's fun, being a father, seeing your children being adults."