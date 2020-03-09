Coronavirus: the centenary of the birth of the founder of Bangladesh is postponed | Pakistan News

Dhaka, Bangladesh – Shortly after the first cases of coronavirus were detected in Bangladesh, the authorities of the South Asian nation with a Muslim majority postponed an important event to commemorate the centenary of the birth of its founder.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited as the main guest at the inaugural session of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the capital, Dhaka, on March 17.

Popularly known as "Bangabandhu,quot; (Friend of Bengal), a title he received in 1969, Rahman is considered the founding father of Bangladesh, who separated from Pakistan as an independent country in 1971.

Dhaka postponed the event on Sunday and decided to reduce the many "Mujib Barsha,quot; (Year of Mujib) celebrations that his daughter and current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had planned to commemorate the centenary.

The decision came after three cases of coronavirus were detected on the same day in the country, home of about 160 million people.

The authorities also decided to cancel any event that included a mass meeting to prevent the spread of the disease.

"I can only say that the inaugural session has been postponed to which many foreign guests, including Narendra Modi, were invited. We will have many small-scale functions throughout the year from March 17, 2020 until March 26, 2021, It's Mujib year, "said Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of the national implementation committee for the centenary celebration, at a press conference on Sunday.

"After the detection of coronavirus cases for the first time in the country, the government decided to avoid large public meetings," Chowdhury added.

An official source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh also confirmed to Al Jazeera on Monday that Modi will not visit Dhaka.

Bangladeshis protest against Modi over community violence in New Delhi (Mahmoud Hossain Opu / Al Jazeera)

Protests against Modi's visit

Meanwhile, Bangladesh witnessed several protests against Modi's visit for a controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by India in December, which accelerates Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities in three countries in the region, including Bangladesh

Critics say CAA violates the secular constitution of India, while several Muslim groups, opposition parties and activists have challenged the legislation in the Supreme Court.

Together with a National Population Registry (NPR) that, according to experts, will generate data for a proposed National Citizens Registry (NRC), the Muslims of India, who constitute almost 15 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, fear the movements are destined to marginalize them.

Nearly one hundred people have been killed throughout India since December by law, including 53 deaths in the recent community violence in New Delhi, the worst in the national capital in decades.

Over the past few weeks, political parties, as well as several groups of students, had been protesting against the extended invitation to the Indian nationalist leader of India for Rahman's birth anniversary event.

For two consecutive Fridays, opposition parties held protest demonstrations in Dhaka and other cities such as Netrokona and Nilphamari, which were attended by thousands of people.

They chanted "We don't want Modi here," "Modi, come back,quot; and "Modi a communal uproar,quot; slogans and burned effigies of the Indian leader in many places.

Bangladesh opposition parties held protest demonstrations in Dhaka and other cities (Mahmud Hossain Opu / Al Jazeera)

Double resentment against India

Ali Riaz, a distinguished professor of government and politics at the Illinois State University in the United States, told Al Jazeera that Bangladesh's concerns about Modi's visit were twofold.

He warned that the CAA and the NRC could inflame violence in the South Asia region.

"NRC and CAA have implications for neighboring states, particularly Bangladesh, because BJP leaders claim that a large number of those who will be deprived of their rights through these processes are Bangladeshi," he said, referring to Modi's right-wing party. Bharatiya Janata .

Riaz said that Bangladeshis are concerned about the "daily belligerent rhetoric,quot; of the BJP, whose former chief and now Interior Minister of India, Amit Shah, once called migrants from Bangladesh "termites,quot; of India.

"Such rhetoric has implications as the violence of Delhi has shown," said Riaz.

The second aspect, according to Riaz, was that the protests in Bangladesh against Modi were an expression of deep resentment about India's policy towards Dhaka.

"The unequal relationship between these two countries, from the economic to the political, is fueling the protests," he said, citing the murders at the border, the agreement to share water and the trade imbalance as examples.

& # 39; Blessing in disguise & # 39;

Other analysts called the cancellation of Modi's visit a "blessing in disguise," arguing that he could have put the Bangladeshi government in an "unwanted situation."

Imtiaz Ahmed, a professor of international relations at the University of Dhaka, told Al Jazeera that while an Indian leader was a "natural choice,quot; for the centenary celebrations of Rahman's birth, the invitation was also a "debacle."

"India helped Bangladesh achieve its independence in 1971 in every possible way. Therefore, it was quite natural that the Indian prime minister was invited to such an event," he said.

"But at the same time, it was a kind of debacle to invite Modi to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu, since Rahman was an icon of secular politics, while Modi is anything but that."

Ahmed said it was difficult for Bangladesh to "justify Modi's visit,quot; after the "completely unnatural and frightening wave,quot; of community violence in Delhi in which Muslims were "attacked and suffered disproportionately."

For Riaz, anger directed at Modi in Bangladesh also had a critical internal dimension.

"The role of India in supporting the ruling Awami League has ignited the anger among many Bangladeshis, who attribute the absence of democracy in Bangladesh to the unconditional support of India to the ruling party and its political dependence on the support of India."