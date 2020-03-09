Coronavirus, stock markets, Democrats: your Monday report

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering updates on the coronavirus outbreak and the latest in the Democratic presidential race. We also explain a dispute about classified portions of The United States agreement with the Taliban.
A drop in stocks to start the week
World markets fell sharply today, and Wall Street seemed to follow suit, as the effects of the coronavirus outbreak deepened and Saudi Arabia reduced oil prices by almost 10 percent over the weekend. Here are the latest market updates.
Saudi Arabia's decision was in retaliation for Russia's refusal to join OPEC in a large production cut as the outbreak continues to slow the global economy.
In the United States, the number of coronavirus cases has increased to more than 530. On Sunday, the country's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Regional blockages may be necessary and recommend that people at higher risk, older adults and people with underlying health problems refrain from traveling.
Here are the latest updates about the virus and a map of where it has spread.
Related: A cruise that has remained outside of California after 21 people on board tested positive for the virus is ready to dock today in Oakland. More than 3,500 passengers and crew members will be taken to military facilities across the country to be quarantined for 14 days. The State Department on Sunday warned Americans not to travel on cruise ships.
Closer look: Dr. Fauci has become the main explainer of the epidemic, partly because other government scientists have avoided the spotlight or have been controlled by the Trump administration.
News Analysis: President Trump, who seems to be the strongest politically when he has to attack a human target, finds it harder to face the threat of an invisible pathogen, writes our White House chief correspondent.
In other developments:
-
Two members of Congress, including Senator Ted Cruz, said they would be quarantined after interacting at the Conservative Political Action Conference with A person who tested positive for the virus. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the meeting last week.
-
One of the most important tennis tournaments in the world has been canceled. The qualifying matches for the BNP Paribas Open, known as Indian Wells, should have started today.
What to know: Below, we show you how to quarantine if you need it and the answers to questions about the virus.
Italians are urged to respect the blockade
As the site of the worst outbreak of the coronavirus outside of Asia, Italy has announced strict measures that limit the movements of approximately a quarter of the population. To reinforce the effort, the country's leaders they have called on the Italians to reject "furbizia," the kind of intelligence that is usually channeled to circumvent bureaucracy.
"We are the new Wuhan," said one woman in the closed northern region of Lombardy on Sunday.
Go deeper: The blockade can save lives, but analysts say it will paralyze Italy's economic heart and almost certainly push Europe into a recession.
A vice presidential consolation award
With the Democratic presidential candidate almost certain as a man, party activists, elected officials and voters are pushing for a woman to take second place on the ticket.
On Sunday, Senator Kamala Harris backed former Vice President Joe Biden, which increased speculation that she could be selected as her formula partner. Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, the other favorite, both say that several women are being considered.
Quotable: During a "Saturday Night Live,quot; sketch, Senator Elizabeth Warren was reminded that Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders were waiting for his approval. "It's hard," he said. "Maybe I just throw a New York Times and back them both."
A year ago, Adam Castillejo, above, was introduced to the world as the "London Patient,quot;, only the second person who was cured of H.I.V. Mr. Castillejo, 40, Now he has chosen to reveal his identity, after realizing that his story carried a powerful message of optimism.
"This is a unique position to be," he said. "A unique and very humble position."
This is what is happening most.
Secret agreement with the Taliban: Two classified annexes of the US agreement with the insurgent group set the criteria for a critical part of the agreement: what constitutes sufficient "peace,quot; for the United States to withdraw its forces? The Trump administration has insisted that the documents remain secret, although officials have had trouble explaining why.
Delay in the rules of Mount Everest: The Nepalese government said the new safety regulations will not be in effect for the next climbing season, which begins in April, because they need further revision. Eleven climbers died last year.
Snapshot: Above, protesters clashed with police in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday during an International Women's Day march. As part of the global event, hundreds of thousands of people in Latin America demonstrated against inequality, feminicide and strict abortion controls.
Wage dispute in women's football: The US team defeated Spain on Sunday, as the fight for equal pay between players and the US Football Federation. UU. It got deeper.
Metropolitan Daily: In this week's column, a little reading on the subway, walking through Manhattan after Hurricane Sandy and more stories from New York City readers.
What we are reading: This architectural deconstruction in The Texas Observer. "Boxy minimalist houses reflect more than aesthetics," writes Briefings editor Andrea Kannapell. "I didn't realize how much more until I read this."
Coronavirus by numbers
Adam Kucharski, who studies the mathematics behind the outbreaks of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, recently He talked to The Times about how people should see coronavirus data.
A sign that Dr. Kucharski looks for is when the first case in an area is a death: "That suggests that he already had a lot of community transmission," he said.
"Suppose the mortality rate for cases is around 1 percent, which is plausible," he explained. "If you have a death, then that person probably got sick about three weeks ago. That means he probably had about 100 cases three weeks ago, actually."
"In the next three weeks," he added, "that number could well have doubled, then doubled and then doubled again. So you're currently seeing 500 cases, maybe 1,000 cases."
When considering the mortality rate, Dr. Kucharski suggested that people pay attention to the level of variable risk for different age groups, particularly those in their 70s and 80s.
"Above all, we are seeing that perhaps 1 percent of symptomatic cases are fatal at all ages," he said. "What is also important is that 1 percent is not evenly distributed. In the younger groups, we are perhaps talking about 0.1 percent, which means that when you enter the older groups, you are possibly talking about 5 percent, 10 percent of cases are fatal. "
