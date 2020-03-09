Coronavirus, stock markets, Democrats: your Monday report

In the United States, the number of coronavirus cases has increased to more than 530. On Sunday, the country's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Regional blockages may be necessary and recommend that people at higher risk, older adults and people with underlying health problems refrain from traveling.

Here are the latest updates about the virus and a map of where it has spread.

Related: A cruise that has remained outside of California after 21 people on board tested positive for the virus is ready to dock today in Oakland. More than 3,500 passengers and crew members will be taken to military facilities across the country to be quarantined for 14 days. The State Department on Sunday warned Americans not to travel on cruise ships.

Closer look: Dr. Fauci has become the main explainer of the epidemic, partly because other government scientists have avoided the spotlight or have been controlled by the Trump administration.

News Analysis: President Trump, who seems to be the strongest politically when he has to attack a human target, finds it harder to face the threat of an invisible pathogen, writes our White House chief correspondent.