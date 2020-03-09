Coronavirus news today: what we learned

It is a state with a gigantic government and a budget of $ 175 billion. The state health department is robust, they have many people on staff and can react strongly, while other states may not have the resources.

Also, keep in mind that New York is home to the largest city in the country, with some of the best universities, scientists and hospitals in the world. It is also a global travel center that tends to be on the front lines of things like Ebola and SARS from abroad, so you must have a solid medical infrastructure to handle these things.

Governor Cuomo is ahead of the federal government's response. Why is that?

Well, there is an old nickname for Cuomo in Albany: Governor Windbreaker. He loves to get on a helicopter and fly to a hurricane disaster site, or stop by the side of the road to get someone out of a car that overturned on an icy stretch of the road. He presents himself as a very proactive type, and that is not without justification.

Economic damage is spreading with the virus.

There is no doubt about it now: the outbreak of coronavirus and increasing efforts to combat it are seriously undermining economies around the world.

The last and strongest sign of problems: The oil price war that broke out over the weekend. Russia had refused to join Saudi Arabia to reduce oil production since the virus slowed demand worldwide; In retaliation, Saudi Arabia reduced its oil export prices.

That sent the financial markets already nervous down. It got so bad at one point that a "circuit breaker,quot; rarely used in US markets. UU. It shot, stopping the trade for 15 minutes. By the end of the day, the S,amp;P 500 had fallen 7 percent, its worst day in more than a decade.