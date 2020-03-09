Coronavirus news today: what we learned

The goal now is to stop the virus
"Containment,quot; – isolating the sick and quarantining their contacts – is vital to combat the outbreak of coronavirus. But in parts of the USA. UU. And other countries, the virus has now spread beyond the point where containment can stop it.
Therefore, officials are turning to "mitigation,quot;: radical measures to stop the spread of the virus and minimize the number of deaths.
Italy has gone further, blocking the entire country on Monday, banning public meetings and restricting travel across the country. US officials are not yet close, although Governor Jay Inslee of Washington warns that mandatory measures, and not just recommendations, may be necessary in his state to keep people apart.
The State Department issued a warning on Sunday that all Americans should avoid traveling on cruise ships. More colleges and universities suspended classes, large meetings and tours of the campus. Companies tell many employees to work from home, and houses of worship are limited services.
Israel imposed a 14-day quarantine on anyone arriving from abroad. Saudi Arabia closed air and sea travel to nine countries and suspended pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina.
A blunt New York response
New York went ahead to Washington and California on Monday with 142 confirmed cases. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced measures to combat the outbreak, including quarantines, closure of selected schools and plans for the state to manufacture its own hand sanitizer supply.
Among those who tested positive: Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the main airports, bus terminals, seaports, bridges and tunnels in the region.
We asked Jesse McKinley, our head of the Albany office, about the state's response.
Why is New York doing so much now?
It is a state with a gigantic government and a budget of $ 175 billion. The state health department is robust, they have many people on staff and can react strongly, while other states may not have the resources.
Also, keep in mind that New York is home to the largest city in the country, with some of the best universities, scientists and hospitals in the world. It is also a global travel center that tends to be on the front lines of things like Ebola and SARS from abroad, so you must have a solid medical infrastructure to handle these things.
Governor Cuomo is ahead of the federal government's response. Why is that?
Well, there is an old nickname for Cuomo in Albany: Governor Windbreaker. He loves to get on a helicopter and fly to a hurricane disaster site, or stop by the side of the road to get someone out of a car that overturned on an icy stretch of the road. He presents himself as a very proactive type, and that is not without justification.
Economic damage is spreading with the virus.
There is no doubt about it now: the outbreak of coronavirus and increasing efforts to combat it are seriously undermining economies around the world.
The last and strongest sign of problems: The oil price war that broke out over the weekend. Russia had refused to join Saudi Arabia to reduce oil production since the virus slowed demand worldwide; In retaliation, Saudi Arabia reduced its oil export prices.
That sent the financial markets already nervous down. It got so bad at one point that a "circuit breaker,quot; rarely used in US markets. UU. It shot, stopping the trade for 15 minutes. By the end of the day, the S,amp;P 500 had fallen 7 percent, its worst day in more than a decade.
Europe is probably already in a recession, experts say, and the United States now also seems to be heading there. The virus is not the only reason, but without it, the slowdown could have been much more gradual. France called for a "strong, massive and coordinated,quot; European economic stimulus package on Monday, and President Trump's advisors are preparing lists of stimulus options for the United States.
An advice: If you have money invested for long-term goals, such as retirement, our personal finance columnist says you feel calm. "The actions have generated decent gains for long periods of time for people who persist," he said.
Hot spots
The cruise Great princess docked in Oakland, California on Monday. Disembarking and controlling the 3,500 people on board will take several days. US passengers will be quarantined at military bases. Forty-five people on the ship were evaluated last week; 21 tested positive, mostly crew members.
Several Republican congressmen, including Doug Collins and Matt Gaetz, were quarantined on Monday after reporting contact with someone who tested positive. Both have had significant recent contact with President Trump.
The number of cases in Italy it has more than doubled in the last three days, to more than 9,100.
-
Brittany They confirmed 48 more cases, raising their account to more than 300.
Ireland canceled all the St. Patrick's Day parades in the country.
Egypt, where dozens of cases have been linked to a tourist ship on the Nile, restricted access to one of its most famous tourist sites, the Luxor temples.
What you can do
How to self-quarantine: If you are forced to be at home due to a possible coronavirus infection, the end result is to stay unless you have to see a doctor. Separate yourself from others in your home, wash your hands every time you sneeze or cough and do not share dishes, towels or bedding.
Are you heading to the gym? You cannot get the coronavirus through sweat, but avoid frequently touched equipment and machines where they can stay. Consider wearing your own hospital grade wipes to make sure they are strong enough Be effective.
Protect your hands: Frequent scrubbing can dry your skin. Keep the outer layer, which protects against dirt and bacteria, hydrated with ointments such as petroleum jelly at night and hand creams during the day.
Beware of scams: The F.D.A. He warned seven companies to stop selling products such as teas, tinctures, essential oils and colloidal silver with false claims that they cure or prevent coronavirus infections.
Are public places safe for children? It depends. If you live in a community where the virus is actively spreading, you may want to stay home and avoid large gatherings of people. In places without community transmission reports, you can still take your child to the playground, to the movies, museums and sports events.
What else are we following?
What are you doing
We are practicing greeting people with the lovely Namaste greeting, hands in prayer position with a slight nod. It is an honor, it allows you to slow down and realize each other for a moment, and there is no necessary contact.
– Deborah Shouse, Kansas City, Missouri.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us an answer here, and we can include it in an upcoming newsletter.
