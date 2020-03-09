Coronavirus: Italy to suspend all sporting events until April 3 | Soccer news





The Italian national soccer team will play England in Wembley on March 27.

All sporting events in Italy, including all Serie A matches, will be suspended until April 3 due to the increasing spread of the coronavirus.

The main sports organization in Italy, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) requested that all sports be blocked until April 3 and asked the government to issue a decree to enforce the measure.

This would include all matches in Serie A, the highest soccer division in Italy, but does not cover Italian clubs or national teams competing in international competitions such as the Champions League or the 2020 European Championship.

In a statement published after a meeting between representatives of all major sports federations of Italian teams, CONI said: "Health protection is the top priority for all."

Series A resumed on Sunday with five games played in empty stadiums. There are twelve rounds left with the eight-time Juventus defending champion with a one-point lead over Lazio at the top of the table.

Around 16 million people in the northern part of the country are locked up due to the rapid spread of the virus.

Italy has been the European country most affected by the coronavirus so far, with more than 9,000 confirmed cases and 463 deaths.