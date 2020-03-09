Coronavirus: Italy suspends all sporting events until April 3 | Soccer news





The Italian national soccer team will play England in Wembley on March 27.

All sporting events in Italy will be suspended until April 3 due to the increasing spread of the coronavirus, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced.

Italy's main sports body, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) had previously called for all sports to be blocked until early next month and asked the government to issue a decree to enforce the measure.

In a statement published after a meeting between representatives of all major sports federations of Italian teams, CONI said: "Health protection is the top priority for all."

The Italian prime minister has signed a decree that prohibits all public meetings across the country, including sporting events, and the decree will take effect from Tuesday morning. He added that people should not move except for work and emergencies.

Series A resumed on Sunday with five games played in empty stadiums. There are twelve rounds left with the eight-time Juventus defending champion with a one-point lead over Lazio at the top of the table.

Around 16 million people in the northern part of the country are locked up due to the rapid spread of the virus.

Italy has been the European country most affected by the coronavirus so far, with more than 9,000 confirmed cases and 463 deaths.