Home Entertainment Coronavirus is suspected in a nursing home in Ohio Possibly dozens infected!

Coronavirus is suspected in a nursing home in Ohio Possibly dozens infected!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The coronavirus may have hit a nursing home in Ohio, just outside Columbus, MTO News discovered.

One of the employees of the senior care center reported the incident and publicly revealed that 10 patients are in quarantine. It is suspected that elderly residents have a contagious respirator, possibly the coronavirus.

The complainant works in the center for the elderly and was disturbed by what she saw. According to the complainant, 10 residents contracted a mysterious respiratory virus. Everyone quickly exhibited flu symptoms and coughed.

But what is even more worrying is that none of the residents tested positive for the flu.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©