Coronavirus is suspected in a nursing home in Ohio Possibly dozens infected!

The coronavirus may have hit a nursing home in Ohio, just outside Columbus, MTO News discovered.

One of the employees of the senior care center reported the incident and publicly revealed that 10 patients are in quarantine. It is suspected that elderly residents have a contagious respirator, possibly the coronavirus.

The complainant works in the center for the elderly and was disturbed by what she saw. According to the complainant, 10 residents contracted a mysterious respiratory virus. Everyone quickly exhibited flu symptoms and coughed.

But what is even more worrying is that none of the residents tested positive for the flu.

Residents are now being confirmed in their rooms, while doctors rush to decide whether or not to examine residents.

Ohio is one of the worst states, when it comes to tests. To date, only 14 people across the state have been tested for the virus.

MTO News contacted the director of the Ohio Department of Aging for comments. So far, we have not received an answer.

According to Google, there are more than 10 nursing homes in the Newark / Heath area in Ohio.

Here is the reddit thread, where the complainant told his story: