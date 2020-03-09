Coronavirus is forcing the state of New York to make its own hand sanitizer – BGR

New York State will make its own hand sanitizer due to shortages and rising prices due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, says the product is highly effective thanks to its alcohol content of 75%.

The hand sanitizer will be provided to places like schools and government buildings, as well as prisons, but can be sold if the shortage continues.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a shortage of many popular disinfectant products, especially in areas where the virus threatens to spread rapidly. Cleansers and soap, as well as hand sanitizers, are highly sought after items. In New York, the shortage is so severe that Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the state is now manufacturing its own hand sanitizer instead of trying to buy it from sellers.

At a press conference, the governor said that the shortage of supply and the price increase are what drove the decision to start manufacturing the product. The disinfectant will initially be supplied to government entities and places such as schools and prisons.

The state will produce a lot of disinfectant in a short time. Up to 100,000 gallons of the product will be produced per week, according to Corcraft Products, which is the group in charge of manufacturing done by internal work. Inmates in the New York penitentiary system will do the job to produce the disinfectant, which is made of 75% alcohol.

Shortages and rising prices have become a major problem for anyone trying to stock up on supplies such as cleaners and even bottled water in some areas. Governor Cuomo explained that while the hand sanitizer produced in New York will initially be supplied to places that need it in New York, he would consider selling it if price increases and shortages remain a problem in the future.

You don't have to look far for evidence of price increases, especially online. Sites like Amazon have been forced to close the accounts of external vendors that are raising prices for things like medical masks. Meanwhile, the Facebook market itself is full of resellers who demand large payments for common household goods. Both companies are taking a strict approach and are closing these practices when they find them.

Obviously, keeping your hands clean is a great idea, whether there is a virus pandemic or not. However, it is now more important than ever that we all wash and sanitize our hands regularly, especially when we are in public. That means carrying hand sanitizer, if possible, and there are many scandalous vendors willing to take advantage of that demand.

The COVID-19 outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation in the United States. New reports appear every day, and are often reported in batches, making it difficult to know which states are fighting more than others. New York has at least 106 confirmed cases so far, but by the time you read this, that number may be even higher.