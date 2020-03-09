Coronavirus: Indian Wells canceled due to outbreak in Southern California | Tennis news

Jamie Murray: "It is not a good omen for the tour if (Indian Wells) cancels for a confirmed case in the Coachella Valley,quot;





475,000 fans attended Indian Wells during their two weeks in 2019

The Indian Wells tennis tournament was canceled on Sunday because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in southern California.

"There is too great a risk, at this time, for the public health of the Riverside County area when conducting a large meeting of this size," said David Agus, a physician at the University of Southern California, with whom the organizers of the tournament. The potential impact on health.

The Masters 1000 event that was due to start on Tuesday attracts the best players in the game, both men and women, and attracted a record 475,000 fans during its two weeks last year.

The news comes just after the cancellation of the South by Southwest music and entertainment festival in Austin, Texas, also out of concern about the virus.

"The organizers of Indian Wells were prepared to consider holding the tournament on another date," said tournament director Tommy Haas.

"We are very disappointed that the tournament does not take place, but the health and safety of the local community, fans, players, volunteers, sponsors, employees, vendors and everyone involved in the event is of paramount importance," Haas added. .

Steve Simon, president and executive director of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), supported the decision.

"We understand the decision that has been made in the interest of public health and safety, which is the top priority at this time," Simon said in a statement.

"WTA identifies with those affected by the coronavirus in this region and throughout the world."

Probably everyone heard the news. Indian Wells canceled. We are here and we still decide what is next. Very sad for everything that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay well and safe. – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 9, 2020

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal says he is in California and is deciding what to do next, while sharing his sadness for those affected by the virus worldwide.

"Probably everyone heard the news. Indian Wells canceled," he said on Twitter.

"We are here and we are still deciding what is next. Very sad for everything that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully the authorities' solutions soon. Stay well and safe."

It is not a good omen for the tour if IW canceled for 1 confirmed case in the Coachella Valley. Broward County (Miami Open Home) has more confirmed cases. Monte Carlo borders northern Italy currently in closing. Masters of Rome? French Open? Wimbledon? !!! – Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) March 9, 2020

"It's not a good omen for the tour if (Indian Wells) cancels for a confirmed case in Coachella Valley," doubles player Jamie Murray said on Twitter.

"Broward County has more confirmed cases," Murray said, referring to where the Miami Open is held.

"Monte Carlo borders northern Italy currently in closing. Masters of Rome? French Open? Wimbledon? !!!"

