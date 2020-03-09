Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Health officials confirm the second case of coronavirus (COVID-19) – Up News Info

ELLSWORTH, Wisconsin (AP) – A second person in Wisconsin tested positive for the new coronavirus, this time in Pierce County, along the Minnesota border, state and county health officials announced Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Pierce County Department of Public Health said the person was exposed while traveling within the United States and is currently isolated in their home.

County officials are working to determine who has had contact with the person so that others can be isolated and evaluated if they have symptoms. The person's family also stays at home.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, known as COVID-19.

State health officer Jeanne Ayers urged Wisconsin residents to take precautions to avoid illness, such as washing their hands thoroughly and often and staying home when they are sick.

People who have traveled to places with active cases of the virus in the last 14 days are asked to monitor themselves, quarantine and contact their local health department and health care provider if they experience symptoms. .

