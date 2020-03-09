Coronavirus in the Balkans: as cases increase, preparation and panic | News

Although the Balkans have considerably fewer cases of coronaviruses compared to Western Europe, the infection is spreading in the region, much of which is separated from the COVID-19 epicenter of the mainland, Italy, by a stretch of the Adriatic Sea.

Thousands of citizens of the Balkans are residents of Italy and many fly or drive regularly to go to work and travel personally.

In total, there are now more than 100 cases in the region.

Greece is the home of the majority, with 66 patients, while Slovenia is 19 and Croatia has 12 confirmed cases.

Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros said the epidemic was a danger and explained that the measure was "an administrative measure that allows the ministry to mobilize workers. "

Albania reported its first cases over the weekend: a father and a son who returned from neighboring Italy, where 400,000 Albanians live. The country has asked people returning from Italy to quarantine their homes for 14 days and call a doctor if they don't feel well.

While officials from across the region have urged citizens to cancel all trips to Italy, the borders in the Balkans, as in the rest of Europe, remain open.

"We will not close the border if it has not been agreed (in the EU), but I think we will have to reduce the number of entry points in Croatia in order to monitor (the situation) in the best way." possible, "Beros said last month.

Measures taken

The region is preparing for more cases and is taking steps to prevent the spread of infection.

During the past week, Bosnia detected three cases after a citizen returned home to Banja Luka from Italy, where he works.

Bosnian authorities prepared the hospital space, carried out dozens of tests and assigned more than 400 people to work in the health emergency and track developments.

Serbia, which confirmed a case, installed a thermal camera at the Belgrade airport in late January to detect fever among travelers, adopting a technique introduced for the first time. at airports, train and bus stations in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated.

There is no need to spread panic. Sead Karakas, head of the public health department in central Bosnia

But infection control expert Marylouise McLaws, a professor at the University of South Wales, told Al Jazeera that measuring body temperature was not the most effective way to contain the virus, since not all patients will have temperature.

"Just relying on temperature is not as sensitive as one would think," McLaws said. "Not everyone in the early stages (of infection) will develop temperature.

"It is not the most sensitive test. Important (asked) questions at the border, such as where they have been or where they come from, are potentially more useful. And then, of course, asking and giving travelers information about what to do when they develop classic signs and symptoms. "

Should borders be closed?

China is by far the most affected country in terms of infections and deaths, followed by Italy, Iran and South Korea.

At least 80 member states of the World Health Organization (WHO), including Italy, have imposed travel restrictions to China due to the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the Think Global Health website.

Countries such as the United States, Indonesia and Australia have banned foreign visitors who recently visited China.

Meanwhile, India, Jordan and Lebanon are among a group of countries that deny entry to people who have visited Italy recently; everyone on this list also prohibits those who visited China recently.

In February, Montenegro suspended all tourist arrangements with China until further notice to prevent the spread.

On Sunday, Romania, which has 15 cases, stopped flights to and from Italy, where more than one million Romanians work.

Franka Vican, Bosnian border police spokesman, He told Al Jazeera that those wishing to enter Bosnia from China, Italy, Iran and South Korea should complete a questionnaire indicating the number of days they plan to stay and information on their current health status, as well as providing contact details.

According to Vican, more than 15,000 people entered Bosnia from the four countries between January 1 and March 5.

But McLaws said it was "very difficult,quot; to contain the virus if the borders remain open.

"One would close the borders to try to meet the basic requirement of containment of outbreaks, and that is quarantine. However, it is possible that the borders will not be closed because economic or political decisions are being made," McLaws said.

"(The closing of the borders) may not be very well received by some neighbors or countries where they depend on tourism, but it is a very important, simple and effective method to reduce infections."

Panic Purchase

At the end of February, Bosnian the media reported a shortage of masks and disinfectants due to the purchase of panic in pharmacies in the capital Sarajevo; These items were already in demand before the arrival of the coronavirus due to dangerous contamination during the winter season.

As in the rest of the world, crowds of buyers across the country have been buying oil, flour and boxes of bulk pasta, to prepare for the worst case scenario.

Sead Karakas, head of the public Health downtown apartment Bosnia told Al Jazeera: "There is no need to spread panic."

McLaws also urged calm and said that stocking up on food and medicine only "fulfills the prophecy of scarcity."

"Protective masks may be scarce for health workers who are on the very first risk line of acquiring COVID-19," he warned.

He added that the situation was different in cities like Wuhan, which has a "huge,quot; number of cases and where residents should wear masks to stop the transmission, but that the measures were not necessary for those living in Australia, Europe and the North. America.

"Do not walk with a mask because you are wasting a really important resource," McLaws said, adding that maintaining hand hygiene with soap and water is key.