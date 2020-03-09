Coronavirus in Italy: 16 million people under forced quarantine | Italy news

%MINIFYHTML792349225c85e398398a676c264d7e8011% %MINIFYHTML792349225c85e398398a676c264d7e8012%

Coronavirus outbreaks in China and South Korea appear to be declining, as countries in other parts of the world take drastic measures to try to eradicate the infection.

In Italy, where some 16 million people in Lombardy and other parts of the north are now in quarantine, 133 deaths were recorded on Sunday, bringing the total to 366.

It has been confirmed that more than 7,000 people in the country have the virus.

Sonia Gallego from Al Jazeera reports.