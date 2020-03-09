Coronavirus: If the hand sanitizer is depleted, should it do its own?

Hand sanitizer is coming out of store shelves in the US UU. As people and businesses stock up on supplies to protect against coronavirus infection.

Public health experts advise that washing your hands with soap and water, or with an alcohol-based solution, is one of the best ways to avoid infections: a guide that the public seems to be aware of. Consumer demand for hand sanitizers has skyrocketed 1,400% in recent weeks, according to retail industry data. Some vendors are limiting the amount of containers that customers can buy per visit, while others are raising their prices in stores and online.

Fortunately, experts have a viable solution for consumers who cannot find personal disinfectants in stores: make their own.

"Homemade hand sanitizers are as effective as what you buy as long as you use the correct percentage of alcohol," Up News Info News contributor Dr. David Agus told Up News Info MoneyWatch. "This is a good way to evade people from exorbitant prices for Purell."

DIY disinfectants must contain at least 60% alcohol, by volume, to function, said Dr. Agus. Isopropyl alcohol (better known as isopropyl alcohol) or ethanol are suitable varieties, experts say, told Up News Info MoneyWatch.

The right way to wash your hands

"If you do it right, it's almost as effective as using soap and water," said Dr. Stephen Morse, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University in New York. "We know it works, just make sure it contains enough alcohol."

Adding aloe vera will also facilitate application on the skin and add thickness. And adding a few drops of an essential oil, such as lavender, will give the mixture a pleasant fragrance, so that users do not smell like alcohol in the house or office.

Here is a list of the necessary ingredients to make your own hand sanitizer:

2/3 cup isopropyl alcohol

1/3 cup aloe vera gel

5-10 drops of essential oil (optional)

Mixing bowl

Spoon

Funnel

Two ounce spray bottle or liquid soap container

Masking tape and pen or marker to label the container (or adhesive labels)

Instructions: Pour alcohol and aloe vera into a bowl and stir until mixed. Add several drops of essential oil and stir to help mask the smell of alcohol. Use the funnel to pour the eight ounce mixture into containers, then glue the strips of marked adhesive tape (or adhesive labels) to identify the contents of the bottles.

The hand sanitizer does not kill all viruses, but it is effective against the coronavirus, explained Dr. Agus. The virus is protected by a shell, called "envelope glycoprotein," which alcohol stirs. "When you remove the protective part of the virus, it dies quite quickly," he said.

How are US schools prepared? UU. For an outbreak of coronavirus?

While soap and water are also effective against the virus, hand sanitizers are usually more convenient. "We are a lazy society: nobody wants to sit for 20 seconds and wash their hands," said Dr. Agus.

In addition, sinks are usually found in bathrooms, which requires users to knock on the door knob, and run the risk of re-infecting, to exit. Eventually, the ingredients needed to make hand sanitizers could end up being scarce. Until then, "quick-solution disinfectants work," according to Dr. Agus.

Dr. Sanjay Maggirwar, a professor of microbiology at George Washington University, said homemade disinfectants can last weeks if properly stored in closed bottles.