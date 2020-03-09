Coronavirus-hit cruise ship docks California port | USA news

A cruise ship that could not dock in San Francisco after an on-board coronavirus outbreak landed in Oakland, California.

The ship had 21 confirmed cases between 3,500 passengers and the crew on board and had been idle off the coast of California for four days while authorities discovered how to safely carry passengers ashore without spreading the life-threatening virus.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML42ba85bb07f1c9c8614ad7002005178211% %MINIFYHTML42ba85bb07f1c9c8614ad7002005178212%

The port of Oakland was chosen to dock due to its proximity to an airport and a military base, said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Grand Princess's passenger, Karen Schwartz Dever, told The Associated Press shortly before docking that it feels "incredible,quot; to finally be in San Francisco Bay.

"Everyone was shouting and clapping when we entered the port," he said.

The ship's personnel, covered from head to toe with protective equipment, woke the passengers early on Monday to check if they have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Michele Smith, 57, of Paradise, California, told AP that a doctor had called her and her husband's cabin before dawn and asked if they had a fever or cough.

The couple, who are on their annual vacation, is healthy and, like the rest of the 2,400 passengers on board, has been isolated in their cabins since Thursday, they said.

On Friday, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, suggested that he would "prefer,quot; that passengers stay on the ship to avoid an increase in the country's infection count, despite recommendations from disembarking health experts .

Precautions taken

Shortly before the ship landed on Monday, Newsom and the mayor of Oakland tried to reassure the public that none of the Grand Princess passengers would be exposed to the public before completing the quarantine.

In the port of Oakland, fences were installed and buses and flights lined up to transport more than 2,000 passengers. Most were scheduled to enter quarantine at four military bases across the country, and those that require immediate medical attention go to hospitals.

The 1,100 crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, unless they need acute care outside the ship, authorities said, while the State Department was working with the home countries of several hundred passengers to organize their repatriation. .

"We are doing everything possible to get them out of the boat in the safest and fastest way possible," said Dr. John Redd of the US Department of Health and Human Services, shortly before the landing began.

The number of infections in the United States rose to 600 on Monday, with at least 22 deaths, according to local media.

The virus has infected more than 110,000 worldwide, with Italy becoming the last country to block a region in an attempt to prevent its spread.