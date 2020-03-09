Coronavirus: France vs Ireland Six nations are postponed due to coronavirus | Rugby Union News





The Six Nations match between France and Ireland at Stade de France on Saturday was postponed due to coronavirus

The French Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, confirmed that the last game of the Six Nations of France against Ireland was postponed.

Maracineanu did not specify the new date for the game, nor if the other final games of the Six Nations have also been postponed.

French media reported on Monday that all games on the last day of the Six Nations Rugby Championship on Saturday had been postponed amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

France banned meetings of more than 1,000 people on Sunday, as the number of deaths and the number of coronavirus infections continues to increase.

More to follow …