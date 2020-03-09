Corey Feldman will name the alleged rapist of Corey Haim and other Hollywood predators, pedophiles tonight in my truth: the rape of 2 Coreys

It's March 9, 2020 and tonight at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET, the Corey Feldman documentary My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will be broadcast live worldwide. Those who have not bought tickets should visit the official site where the movie will also be aired and buy them. The site is MyTruthDoc.com and there will be a second repeat for ticket holders on March 10, 2020, starting at noon PT / 3 p.m. ET. On March 10, 2020, the tenth anniversary of Corey Haim's death due to complications of pneumonia is also celebrated.

Corey Feldman will name six alleged Hollywood predators and pedophiles, including the name of an A-lister whom Corey Feldman says he raped his good friend Corey Haim. Feldman says that Corey Haim's life was derailed and destroyed due to the sexual abuse he suffered in Hollywood. A conversation the two Coreys had during the filming of the A,amp;E series The two Coreys attest to that.

%MINIFYHTMLfd210a29cc1cadfe52b2d32e29841a7311% %MINIFYHTMLfd210a29cc1cadfe52b2d32e29841a7312%

In one episode, the two men had harsh words for each other, but both admitted during filming that they were sexually abused while they were Hollywood teen heartbreakers.

Corey Feldman says that, despite their intermittent friendship, by the time Corey Haim passed away, they were friends and he had promised to tell Corey's story in case something happened to him.

You can watch a video clip of Corey Feldman and Corey Haim fighting over what the other knew about their own sexual abuse in the next video player.

Tonight, Corey Feldman promises not to keep pedophiles' names secret, but will reveal everything. He has repeatedly stated that he wanted to tell the world several times, but he met the legality.

In the autobiography Coreyo Feldman Coreyography, he originally mentioned the names. Due to legal requirements, he was forced to change them, but chose acronyms. Because of the way in which Corey Feldman wrote their names, those who read the book or followed Corey's story over the past decade have a good idea of ​​who will be named.

Tonight's documentary; However, it marks the first time that Corey Feldman will name the names publicly.

You can find more information on how to watch the Corey Feldman documentary My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys down.

#EVERYBODY, Please go to @Corey_Feldmanhttps://t.co/IIecWtWx5F and get your ticket! Show us your observation with us all over the world! # Kids2 #MYTRUTHDOC Tickets available now

March 9, 2020 8 PM PST / 11 PM EST

MARCH 10, 2020 AT 12PM PST / 3PM EST Buy now-> https://t.co/R39p1cT0Eo pic.twitter.com/LdfWPTRAXW – eHeather Dawn May🙏 (@heatherdawnmay) March 7, 2020

Do you have your ticket ready?

Ad

Are you going to watch the Corey Feldman movie? My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys tonight and / or tomorrow



Post views:

6 6