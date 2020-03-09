Corey Feldman will have a live Twitter panel after the premiere of My Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys

The official website of Corey Feldman may have been blocked, but fortunately, it is not where he is broadcasting his documentary. My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys. At 8 pm. PT / 11 p.m. ET, those who want to watch Corey Feldman's documentary and listen to it while naming six alleged Hollywood predators, including the man who says he raped his good friend Corey Haim, can do it. The documentary is broadcast exclusively on the MyTruthDoc.com website and Corey Feldman will watch the film with his wife and people close to the project from a secret place in Hollywood. Corey has feared for his safety since the launch of his Truth Campaign in October 2017, where he promised to make a film to reveal the names of Hollywood predators who sexually and emotionally abused not only himself, but also his ex co-star Corey Haim.

After the movie, Corey Feldman and others will join a live Twitter panel where they will address questions and discuss the issue in question.

Anticipation is increasing worldwide as people are influencing social media platforms who they think Corey Feldman will name.

Corey Feldman tweeted the following announcing the next live questions and answers on Twitter.

Only a few short hours remain! @ CourtneyAnne12 AND I HIDDEN IN A SECRET LOCATION! SO WE COULD NOT EVERYTHING UNTIL AFTER THE FILM, BUT DON'T HAVE AS SOON AS THE LIVE CURRENT END, WE DO @TWITTERLIVE FROM THE PREMIER SITE WITH A LIVE PANEL 9:40 PM #DONTMISSIT https://t.co/7g3YqIvUPj – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

Those who want to watch live Twitter should join the Corey Feldman panel on Twitter.

Corey Feldman has already named some names while on the Dr. Oz program. Although he did not specifically say the names (as Dr. Oz said), there are several names that have circulated for years as potential abusers of the Two Cores.

While on Dr. Oz's show, Corey Feldman revealed that Alphy Hoffman and the man who believed he was his father, Bob Hoffman, were alleged pedophiles. Alphy Hoffman directed Alphy's Soda Pop Club in the 80s, a hot spot for Hollywood teenagers.

There are two convicted pedophiles who were associated with the Two Coreys and their names are expected to appear in the documentary. These are Martin "Marty,quot; Weiss (who was given a lot of attention in the documentary An open secret) and Jon Grissom, who is currently evading justice.

Corey Haim's mother, Judy Haim, has named Corey's late actor and former friend Feldman Dominick Brascia as the abuser of her son.

Dominick Brascia went to the National Enquirer and said it was Charlie Sheen who sexually abused Corey Haim. Charlie Sheen responded with legal action for the claims.

