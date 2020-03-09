Corey Feldman will expose names of Hollywood executives who allegedly bothered him as a child

Corey Feldman's documentary will be released today, but according to new reports, the former Hollywood child actor will expose the names of the men who molested him and raped his best friend in the document.

Feldman visited Wendy Williams last week where he revealed that his life is in danger after making the controversial document.

"We were both sexually abused as children … He was physically raped. They raped me emotionally. I was abused," he told Williams about the documentary, which tells the story of him and his best friend, Corey Haim's experiences of abuse. in Hollywood.

"I say every name that affected … our lives, and we have victims who talk about their experiences … The only main name everyone expects to hear … It's a name that everyone on the planet knows."

My truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will be available to air on Monday on Mytruthdoc.com for $ 20.