Home Entertainment Corey Feldman will expose names of Hollywood executives who allegedly bothered him...

Corey Feldman will expose names of Hollywood executives who allegedly bothered him as a child

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Corey Feldman's documentary will be released today, but according to new reports, the former Hollywood child actor will expose the names of the men who molested him and raped his best friend in the document.

Feldman visited Wendy Williams last week where he revealed that his life is in danger after making the controversial document.

"We were both sexually abused as children … He was physically raped. They raped me emotionally. I was abused," he told Williams about the documentary, which tells the story of him and his best friend, Corey Haim's experiences of abuse. in Hollywood.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©