Conflicts over indigenous lands become more violent in Central America

TÉRRABA, Costa Rica – For decades, members of the Brörán tribe in southern Costa Rica longed to recover what they considered ancestral land from farmers who also claimed it. One weekend last month, they acted, entered several farms, hung posters and promised to stay.
It was not long, they said, before a group of agitated farmers went on horseback, on motorcycles and in vans. Armed with machetes, sticks and firearms, the farmers huddled on top of the mountain for hours, launching threats, while the indigenous leaders implored the police to come to help.
Elides Rivera, a local leader of indigenous land rights, still has the Voice recording of the distress call he made to a local police commander: "I beg you with everything, all my heart."
But soon after, a fight broke out and ended with the death of his nephew, Jerhy Rivera, 45, who was an indigenous activist in the community.
Mr. Rivera's death occurred only a few weeks after another indigenous man in a nearby town was shot in a land dispute, and a year after a territorial rights leader in that town was shot dead in his House.
In the last five years, conflicts over land and natural resources in the region have brought about 200 clashes and the death of 60 indigenous people, according to the Business Resource Center and Human Rights, an organization in London.
Four indigenous people were killed in an attack in Nicaragua in January, and at least a dozen more died in Colombia in the first two weeks of this year, according to the United Nations.
The deaths in Latin America are the result of increasingly violent clashes between people who have lived on the earth for thousands of years and settlers who have arrived much more recently.
From Mexico to Brazil, indigenous tribes that move against farmers, loggers, miners and other business interests, sometimes aggressively, hope to recover their community lands.
Sometimes they die for that.
And when they do, newcomers to indigenous lands rarely seem to pay a legal price.
"I told them that these criminals would continue to arrive," Rivera said in a follow-up message to the police commander. "Thank you. Today, you let them kill Jerhy.
Rivera, father of four children, sold chickens and worked to promote awareness about his tribe. In 2013, he was beaten in a dispute with loggers.
Rivera was a member of one of the About 800 indigenous tribes in Latin America. Many of them were never colonized after the arrival of the Spaniards and Portuguese on the continent, and they maintained their languages and traditions.
Although some groups enjoy protections similar to those offered by Native American reservations in the United States, the application may be lax.
That may be particularly true in remote areas or rich in natural resources.
In Nicaragua, home of the Miskitu, the government has spoken against illegality. The appropriation of land by settlers, but has done nothing to stop it, said Laura Hobson Herlihy, a professor at the University of Kansas.
Four indigenous people were killed in the country in January.
"This is a humanitarian crisis," said Lottie Cunningham, a Miskitu human rights lawyer on the Atlantic coast of Nicaragua.
Without a legal route to turn to, indigenous communities sometimes come together to clear the land of newcomers, a process they call "healing." In Costa Rica, it is called "recovery."
"They had shirts that said,quot; healing "on the back," said Herlihy. "I used to tell them," Dude, that's a target on your back. That is very dangerous. They kill so many people. "
In many cases, settlers who occupied indigenous lands did not know that their land purchases were contrary to the law. Many invested their savings for life in land businesses and are not willing to fight without fighting.
Víctor Hugo Zúñiga, 38, and the father of three children, is one of thousands of non-indigenous farmers living in disputed land in Costa Rica. He says the government gave his father land in the city of Olán in 1972, five years before the indigenous reserves were established.
"We don't take it from any indigenous person," he said. "Now, after 45 years of living here, how are weurpers?"
Most farmers in disputes have nowhere to go, he said.
Costa Rica, like Nicaragua, began offering special protections to indigenous peoples and their lands in the 1970s.
Marcos Guevara, professor of anthropology at the University of Costa Rica who studied indigenous issues for more than 30 years, says that the eruption of violence has been boiling for decades due to a poorly applied government policy.
When the government gave indigenous groups land strips in 1977, farmers were supposed to be compensated, but few were.
"These are problems that the state itself created," Guevara said.
Minor Mora, 61, a local farmer and a member of the Farmers Commission of Buenos Aires, said there are about thousands of non-indigenous people living in indigenous lands in Costa Rica. The government should help compensate or relocate them, he said.
"Everyone just kicks the ball forward," Mora said.
The role of the Brazilian government in the disputes has been even more controversial. Earth invasions are on the rise throughout Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro favors the end of protections for indigenous lands. He says they impede economic growth.
In Mexico, the vast majority of the 14 environmental defenders killed in 2018 were members of indigenous groups.
Indigenous groups around the world and Central Americans are the most attacked, according to the Business and Human Rights Resource Center, which maintains a database of attacks and murders of human rights activists.
With 54 violent incidents against indigenous groups that fought against companies last year, Central America led the world last year in the number of confrontations, according to Adam Barnett, spokesman for the group. Honduras, he said, had more.
The problem exploded internationally in 2016, when a Lenca woman fighting a dam in Honduras, Berta Cáceres, was killed. Seven men were convicted in that case.
The murders have been even more alarming in Costa Rica, which has escaped rampant violence in other parts of Central America.
Cindy Vargas, 35, a member of a group of Brörán women called Bird Route, said that Costa Rica was sold as a multi-ethnic and multicultural country, but that it did not extend much beyond folklore.
"They see indigenous peoples as those who dress, make traditional food and dance," Vargas said. “Costa Rica is a country with a double standard. They only care about folklore, but not the application of rights in indigenous territories. ”
He said that one of the plots seized by the natives the weekend that Rivera died belonged to his grandfather.
After his death, a man turned himself in to the police and said he had shot the indigenous leader in self-defense. After a brief detention, he was released.
In January, just after the New Year, Mark Rivas, a 33-year-old Miskitu youth leader, was found dead at his home in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. Even before the police investigated the case, the radio station affiliated with the local government had declared it a suicide, said his father, Carlos Hendy Thomas.
"We talk for the land, for the woods, and to silence us, they kill us," Hendy said. "That's the only way to shut up."
Paulina Villegas contributed reporting from Mexico City.