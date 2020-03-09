Conflicts over indigenous lands become more violent in Central America

But soon after, a fight broke out and ended with the death of his nephew, Jerhy Rivera, 45, who was an indigenous activist in the community.

Mr. Rivera's death occurred only a few weeks after another indigenous man in a nearby town was shot in a land dispute, and a year after a territorial rights leader in that town was shot dead in his House.

In the last five years, conflicts over land and natural resources in the region have brought about 200 clashes and the death of 60 indigenous people, according to the Business Resource Center and Human Rights, an organization in London.

Four indigenous people were killed in an attack in Nicaragua in January, and at least a dozen more died in Colombia in the first two weeks of this year, according to the United Nations.

The deaths in Latin America are the result of increasingly violent clashes between people who have lived on the earth for thousands of years and settlers who have arrived much more recently.