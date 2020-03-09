Confirmed! Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will star Badhaai Do



Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar always experiment with their roles in movies. However, the two have never collaborated on a movie. But it seems that the duo is ready to change that. It's official now that Rajkummar and Bhumi will work together in Badhaai Do, the sequel to Badhaai Ho (directed by Amit Sharma).

In 2018, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Kulkarni and Gajraj Rao had impressed us with their family animator Badhaai Ho. The concept was fresh and new. Producers seem to be in the mood to trust that. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do will be directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and Rajkummar will play a police officer at a police station for women. Bhumi will play the role of a PT teacher in the movie. In an official statement, Rajkummar spoke about the project and said: “I have played police before but never with this perspective. I'm looking for characters in layers and this is a perfect combination. My character is surrounded by strong women at home and at work. That adds immense depth to his personality. Harshvardhan and Bhumi are dear friends and extremely talented artists. Junglee Pictures Bareilly Ki Barfi was a fabulous experience for me. So, Badhaai Do is a meeting in many ways. ”

Bhumi is also excited about the movie, talking about the project, she said: “Badhaai Ho is one of my favorite movies in recent times. It is exciting to take this franchise forward. For me, the script is one of the best I've found and I immediately wanted to make this movie. My character is again strong, independent and backed by the author, and gives me many possibilities to give life to a very different and great character. This time, too, the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable, but in a hilarious way. I'm also excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time. "We're very excited about this one, aren't we?