Concern for the coronavirus leads the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS to ban access to media locker rooms

The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS are limiting access to locker rooms after games and practices amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Media generally have access to locker rooms or clubs for interviews before and after the games, but Monday's joint announcement restricts all non-essential personnel to those areas.

Only essential players and employees of equipment and equipment facilities in the US basketball, ice hockey, baseball and soccer leagues. UU. They will have access until further notice, starting Tuesday.

It occurs after the Indian Wells Masters and the Indian Wells Open, scheduled to begin on Wednesday and Thursday respectively in California, were canceled due to fears about the coronavirus.

"After consulting with infectious diseases and public health experts, and given the problems that may be associated with close contact in pre-game and post-game environments, all equipment locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and employees essential equipment installations until further notice, "said the joint statement.

"Access to the media will be maintained in designated locations outside the locker room and clubhouse. These changes will be effective from tomorrow's games and practices.

"We will continue to monitor this situation closely and take the necessary steps to maintain a safe and welcoming environment."

The coronavirus has killed more than 3,800 people worldwide, with more than 110,000 confirmed cases.

There have been more than 500 confirmed cases in the United States, with 21 deaths.