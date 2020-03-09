Comment of the US Congressman & # 39; Wuhan virus & # 39; raises debate about & # 39; racism & # 39; | News

The announcement of an American congressman about his self-quarantine has sparked a debate on social media after he called the new coronavirus as "the Wuhan virus,quot;, referring to the Chinese city where the virus is believed to have originated.

Some Twitter users on Monday called Paul Gosar's terminology "racist,quot; and "rude,quot; while others defended him, saying he was simply stating a fact.

1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under quarantine after a sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with Wuhan virus. My office will be closed for the week. – Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Eugene Gu, MD, wrote Gosar, saying: "Most people call it the coronavirus. Some call it COVID-19. But only the most ignorant and racist among us would call it the Wuhan virus."

"This is irresponsible and is designed to cause prejudices," another Twitter user, Jess Phoenix, saying Gosar

Meanwhile, some tried to justify Gosar's comment.

"Eh … it originated there. No one disputes it. Reference is often made to this type of epidemic diseases where they originated (eg, Ebola). Are you doing it on purpose to emphasize that it started externally? Yes, but that is not racist, per se " said AJ Slim.

Others list Diseases that bear names of places, such as Zika, Ebola, German measles and the Spanish flu.

I call it the Wuhan virus. I'm chinese. I must be suffering a serious case of internalized racism. https://t.co/Ml7UDKdbNR – Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2020

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO), which named the disease caused by the COVID-19 virus, said in a tweet: "DO NOT attach locations or ethnicities to the disease."

"This is not a & # 39; Wuhan Virus & # 39 ;, & # 39; Chinese Virus & # 39; or & # 39; Asian Virus & # 39;", the agency said.

In February, WHO said "CO,quot; means "crown,quot;, "VI,quot; for "virus,quot; and "D,quot; for "disease,quot;, while "19,quot; was for the year, since the outbreak was first identified December 31st. .

He said the name had been chosen to avoid references to a specific geographical location, animal species or group of people in line with international recommendations for names intended to prevent stigmatization.

The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been called coronavirus 2 of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV-2).

Gosar, a Republican member of Congress, said he is isolating himself after determining that he had contact in the Conservative Political Action Conference with a man who had tested positive for coronavirus.