Comedian Tammy Pescatelli in Showtime's "Funniest Women of a Certain Age,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

On Sunday, March 14, Showtime will launch a new special called "Funniest Women of a Certain Age,quot;, with Caroline Rhea, Carol Leifer, Carole Montgomery, Julia Scotti, Tammy Pescatelli and Thea Vidale. This collection of comedians comes immediately after the hit special called "Funny Women of a Certain Age," headed by Fran Drescher.

This one-hour special was filmed at the Bell House in Brooklyn and Pescatelli is excited to show people its latest material.

“Look at this alignment, how can you be upset? Carol Leifer is one of my favorite comics, it's amazing. Caroline Rhea is one of my favorite human beings and Carole Montgomery put it together, "Pescatelli said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local." I have been unemployed for 25 years and women were not allowed to work with women because I don't know if They thought we would cast some spells or something. Why it took so long, I don't know. "

Pescatelli has had many good comedy moments, but one of his favorites was acting on "The Tonight Show,quot; with Jay Leno

"I know who I am and right now you can't shake me," Pescatelli said. "If you liked me a lot, if you don't do it, it's fine too. Go find someone else to make you laugh. I can't entertain everyone. I dig who I am at the moment of the game. I own my mistakes and I own my flaws … I was 34 years old and it was my first time on television, it was great because I was standing behind the scenes and I was very nervous and then clicked on that it had been a comic for 10 years and I can make 200 people laugh in this I had a great set and then Jay called me to sit down and Tobey Maguire was there. I was on the couch longer than on my set, and I wasn't prepared for that. "

Catch Pescatelli and the rest of the crew on Sunday, March 14 at 10 p.m. EST / PST on Showtime and Showtime Anytime.