The IT firm Cognizant said Monday that Archana Deskus has been named a member of its board of directors as an independent director. "… on March 5, 2020, Archana Deskus was appointed as a member of its board of directors as a new independent director, effective immediately," Cognizant said in a statement.

Deskus, 54, currently serves as Senior Vice President, Director of Information for Intel Corporation, he added.

Prior to Intel, he worked with several global companies, including HP Enterprise, Baker Hughes, Ingersoll Rand, Timex Group USA and HVAC in North America.

%MINIFYHTML5b56807c0ca5f504014f81402f3b966f11% %MINIFYHTML5b56807c0ca5f504014f81402f3b966f12%

Deskus is currently part of the board of directors of East West Bancorp, Inc, a public limited company listed in Nasdaq, the holding company of East West Bank, the largest independent bank in Southern California. She also serves on the East West Bank board.

"Archana Deskus brings to the Cognizant board extensive experience as a CIO, establishing and leading the technology strategy for large global corporations. Their experience in driving business transformation and innovation in leading large-scale technology companies will be a great addition to our meeting,quot;. Cognible Chairman of the Board, said Michael Patsalos-Fox.