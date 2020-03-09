Coachella, organizers of errands "in talks,quot; will postpone festivals until October after new cases of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

INDIAN (CBSLA) Organizers with the Goldenvoice promoter are reportedly considering postponing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October, after Riverside County health officials confirmed Monday three more cases of coronavirus.

The Indian festival, one of the largest in the world, attracts hundreds of thousands of people from around the world and was originally scheduled for the weekends of April 10 and 16.

According to Billboard, the music festival would move on the weekends of October 9 and 16 in an attempt to save the event from cancellation.

The AEG-owned concert promoter is also working to move the Stagecoach country music festival, possibly to October 23, Billboard reported. The promoters are said to have an answer within the next 48 hours.

On Monday, Riverside County health officials announced three new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 in the Coachella Valley, bringing the total number of cases to six.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, a Riverside County public health officer, said health researchers believe the three infections were the result of traveling to areas where COVID-19 was confirmed or contact with a known case.

The date change is among many cancellations and postponements that occur as music artists, booking agents and promoters monitor the spread of the virus.

Also in C, the BNP Paribas tennis tournament in Indian Wells was canceled over the weekend after the first confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

RELATED: Facts and myths about the coronavirus: an expert says that most people "have a mild illness, they are doing well,quot;

Seattle rock band Pearl Jam also postponed the first leg of its North American tour, which includes two performances at The Forum.

The leader Eddie Vedder will also hold an individual exhibition at Doheney State Beach in September. It was not immediately clear if the postponement would affect that performance.

On Friday, South by Southwest announced that the city of Austin officially canceled the popular film, music and media festival based in Austin, Texas.

“The city of Austin has canceled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the instructions of the city, "the festival announced.

“We are devastated to share this news with you. "The show must continue,quot; is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. Now we are working on the ramifications of this unprecedented situation, ”the festival wrote on its website.

The Korea Times Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, scheduled for April 25, was also postponed in the midst of the outbreak and the Miami Ultra Music Festival was officially canceled on Friday, March 6.