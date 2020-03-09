CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Leicester City is only four points behind Manchester City, second ranked, after a 4-0 victory over Aston Villa, which remains in the Premier League relegation zone.

Tottenham's injury problems continued with the news Steven Bergwijn will be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

All sports in Italy, including Serie A matches, have been suspended until April 3 as part of the measures to deal with the coronavirus.

The Six Nations of Ireland against France, which was to be played in Paris on Saturday, has also been postponed.

England defender Joe Marler has been cited for his confrontation with Alun Wyn Jones in Saturday's victory over Wales.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather said in a question and answer event that Newcastle could buy.