Ciara cancels concert in Texas for fears of coronavirus

Ciara has been forced to cancel an upcoming concert due to growing concern for the coronavirus, which is sweeping the world.

Cici was scheduled to perform on March 19 at the inauguration of the USE of Fort Hood in Texas, but the star issued a statement over the weekend, saying his doctor advised him not to act.

"With the continued spread of coronavirus in the US, as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group meetings," said Ciara, for THR.

"I am disappointed that I cannot return this month to the place where I was born, Fort Hood, Texas, and present the incredible show we had planned. I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe."

Ciara recently announced that she and her husband Russell Wilson expect their second child together. The couple already shares a daughter and Ciara also has a son with rapper Future.