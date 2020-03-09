Chris Rock's separation from his girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke attributed his reluctance to settle

WENN / Attachment

According to reports, the former member of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; and his actress girlfriend separated a few months ago after he admitted that it is difficult to start over after his painful divorce.

Up News Info –

Chris Rock It is likely that he has returned to the single market for a few months. The comedian known for expressing Marty the zebra in the "Madagascar"It was reported that the movie series secretly closed him with a four-year-old girlfriend, Megalyn Echikunwoke, for his reluctance to establish himself.

The 55-year-old man and his actress girlfriend allegedly broke up before he made fun of Jeff Bezos' divorce at the 2020 Oscars. About the reason behind the separation, a source told Page Six that he was not ready to marry again after going through a painful divorce from his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock after 18 years of marriage.

%MINIFYHTMLf00063e4da29d16c452675e0f2a20c3011% %MINIFYHTMLf00063e4da29d16c452675e0f2a20c3012%

Chris filed for divorce from Malaak, the mother of his two daughters, in 2014. Shortly after his divorce was finalized in 2016, he was seen along with Megalyn. Aroused rumors of engagement that same year when she was photographed flaunting a ring on her ring finger. The "Almost family"The actress, however, hastened to make things clear.

While several sources suggested that Chris's separation from Megalyn was caused by his hesitation to establish himself, Megalyn has previously opened up about his indifferent feeling towards the concept of marriage. "I don't really believe much in marriage," he told PEOPLE sincerely in 2016.

"If he made a good case, I guess … I guess there is a misconception about once you're engaged, how could you want more than marriage and children," explained the 36-year-old. "It's like locking up a rich man. I'm here to say there is more to life than that, and this common and common notion that that's all a girl could want in life is completely silly ** t. Then , I mean, I have a boyfriend that I love and that's all I need. "

As for his memorable appearance at the Oscars, Chris joined forces with his fellow comedian. Steve Martin by hitting some of the famous faces that attended. About the founder of Amazon, he joked: "Jeff is so rich that he divorced and remains the richest man in the world. He saw"Marriage history"and I thought it was a comedy."