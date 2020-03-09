Chris Rock is divided from GF Megalyn Echikunwoke after leaving for 4 years!

Chris Rock reportedly separated from his girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke, after the couple dated for more than four years.

According to page six, the couple "separated in silence a few months ago." A source told the publication that Rock was not ready to settle again after his painful divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock.

