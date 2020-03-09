Chris Rock is divided from GF Megalyn Echikunwoke after leaving for 4 years!

Chris Rock reportedly separated from his girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke, after the couple dated for more than four years.

According to page six, the couple "separated in silence a few months ago." A source told the publication that Rock was not ready to settle again after his painful divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock.

His divorce was finalized in 2016.

Rock addressed the divorce in his special comedy, Tamborine.

"You don't want to divorce, I tell you now," Rock told his audience. "If you have someone you love, hold on tight. […] I had to pay for a lawyer to divorce me," he says. "That's like hiring a hitman to kill you."

He also addressed his porn addiction. "He was not a good husband. He was addicted to pornography," he added: "I cheated … I was on the road and I would end up sleeping with three different women."