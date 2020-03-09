Chris Paul shines when Oklahoma City Thunder beat Boston Celtics without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | NBA News

Until Sunday, Oklahoma City Thunder didn't have to worry about discovering how to play without top scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

It turns out that they do well.

Dennis Schroder took the ball from Kemba Walker and scored on a tray with 8.5 seconds to help the Thunder beat the Boston Celtics 105-104.















0:25



Dennis Schroder stole possession of Kemba Walker and scored the winning basket of the game when the Oklahoma City Thunder surprised the Boston Celtics



With Gilgeous-Alexander sitting for the first time this season with a hip bruise he suffered in his victory in New York on Friday, Chris Paul had 28 points and seven assists to help OKC overcome an 18-point deficit in the first half . Schroder added 27 points and six assists when OKC won his third consecutive game.

"I said it in the locker room after the game. I said, & # 39; The headline is: SGA out, Thunder roll & # 39 ;. Do you know what I mean?" Paul said. "Sounds good to me."

Boston had the chance to win the game, but Jayson Tatum fell short on a getaway. Walker recovered, but could not shoot when time expired. The Celtics have lost four consecutive games at home for the first time since 2015.

Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 24 points. Tatum had 19 points and Marcus Smart added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

















1:48



Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder clash with the Boston Celtics in week 20 of the NBA



"This is how the NBA works," said Hayward. You go through these races and stretches where you feel really good about yourself and then it is as if the world is also coming to an end. This is low for us. We have to try to build ourselves, get us out of there. "

Boston took a 100-99 lead with less than four minutes to play when Smart found Tatum with a pass without looking back for a layup.

Smart made a foul on Paul a few trips later and launched a couple of free throws to put OKC back in front.

Smart lost the ball on a trip to the basket on Boston's next trip and Paul extended the Thunder's lead to 103-100. Daniel Theis sank after a timeout in Boston. Smart then kept a loose ball alive in the next possession of the Thunder to help start the Celtics' quick break. He ended up in the hands of Tatum for a trap to put Boston 104-103.

Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the NBA since Christmas, playing in the middle of a fight crammed by the sowing of the playoffs in the Western Conference.

















2:04



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a monstrous triple double in the Oklahoma City Thunder victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves



Boston entered the day seeking to return to normal after a series of injuries.

Hayward returned to the Celtics after an absence of two games due to a bruise on his right knee. But Jaylen Brown missed his third consecutive game with a strain on the right hamstrings.

"Most of our good teams go through sections like this and, usually, two or three a year," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. This is our second. I hope we can cut that at the root and not have a third party. "

OKC handled Gilgeous-Alexander's absence very early, leading up to eight.

The Celtics achieved a 63-45 advantage at the end of the second quarter, but became careless in the last 1:08 of half, as OKC closed with a 7-0 run to keep a surprising distance. He lit a 43-23 led by the Thunder.

"This team is special, you know? Just never, we never give up," Schroder said. I think everyone plays together. When we are playing together, we are playing at a high level.

