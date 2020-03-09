Chris Brown and Nia Guzman support their daughter, Royalty Brown in their football game – Watch the video

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman met to support their daughter Royalty Brown together in their football game. The Shade Room shared a photo and video with the young woman, and you can see her post below.

This post was originally shared in Nia's IG stories.

Someone said that there is "nothing better than a supportive father,quot;, and another follower published this: "Watching children play soccer is the most fun." All fighting for the ball and on the same team. "

A fan posted: "She really wasn't doing anything, but it was great that they won," and another follower said: "I'm glad you finally left the crack alone." I know it was difficult. Good for him. Choose life, Chris. Choose life! "

Chris also shared a photo of his baby on his social media account and Royalty can be seen next to a horse.

Chris made sure to disable the comments on the photos that show his children to avoid unpleasant words.

He really seems to be living his best life, especially since he received his son, Aeko, in this world.

As you probably know, Chris' other baby mom, Ammika Harris, is more than happy to share sweet photos of her baby, Aeko Catori Brown, with her fans.

This week, the model turned to social networks, where she delighted fans with some photos of her little son, and they can't get enough of the tenderness overload.

In the latest photos that Ammika shared on her social media account, people can see that Aeko is growing very fast and looks like her father, according to more fans.

Other commentators discussed Ammika's parenting style in the comments.

What people don't know is if Ammika and Chris are also a couple, or are simply raising the baby Aeko.



