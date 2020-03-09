Child dies when refugee ship overturns in front of Lesbos | Turkey

This video seems to show a Greek coast guard ship crossing the bow of an overcrowded rubber boat full of refugees and migrants, who can be heard screaming when the wake hits them.

On the same day, it was reported that a child died after a boat flipped off the coast of Lesbos.

Greek authorities say a Turkish patrol escorted this small boat to the maritime border and accused Turkey of "becoming a smuggler."

A large number of refugees and migrants have been trying to reach the EU from Turkey by sea and land since Turkey opened its borders several days ago.

"It's very difficult. No one is helping us," says Ahmad Abdullah, a refugee. "Nobody gave us anything to protect us from the cold. Everyone is taking advantage of us. They take us here and there. People are ruthless."

Source: Al Jazeera News