The Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday and the ground is expected to be no better than soft for the Champion Hurdle movie.

Course secretary Simon Claisse expects it to rain more in Gloucestershire on Monday night, seemingly ruling out the possibility of "good,quot; appearing anywhere in the description for the first of the four highly anticipated seven race cards.

Claisse paid tribute to Cheltenham's ground staff for their work throughout the winter, telling Sky sports news from a few challenging months that, more recently, have seen local areas suffer devastating periods of flooding.

He said: "It has been challenging and our thoughts have been with those people flooded throughout the country and in the locality. Generally, in Prestbury Park, we have had a bit of luck with the weather, we have rained a lot since then." We started competing on the third weekend of October.

Image:

Epatante will become the favorite for Tuesday's great race, Champion Hurdle



"On the second day, we were on soft ground and we have been soft until the end of January. But we have had some drier interludes in recent weeks that have helped us prepare the track."

"What I always remind people is that the courses we are running during the next four days, apart from where they cross, we have not run for 12 months and that is in our favor. It has not been so cold this winter, so we have grown a lot of grass.

"The teams have done a wonderful job preparing the courses to make them look what they look like. We are currently soft on the Old Course that we started tomorrow, with a forecast of rain during the night. After the rain we expect tonight, in general , the rest of the week is mostly dry with only a few rains and, hopefully, rising temperatures.

"I have been saying for the past two years that we have had the two wettest festivals in the last 36 years. We were hoping not to have the third wettest in the last 37 and things have been marginally better than in 2019 and 2018."

















Cheltenham regional director Ian Renton confirms that the racecourse has taken a series of precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at this week's Festival.



Precautions to combat coronavirus

In addition to the weather, Cheltenham officials have had to consider the threat of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and possibly have to suspend the meeting or the race without any spectators.

These threats have been eliminated and Ian Renton, regional director of the Jockey Club for Cheltenham and the Southwest, added: "We have been working very closely with the Government over the past few weeks and have been very helpful in keeping us informed.

"We heard the Secretary of Culture this morning confirm that they want business to continue as usual in this country and that includes holding important events like this."

"We have a number of additional precautions, which include hand sanitizers, increasing the amount of toilets and sinks, and making sure we have enough water and soap to last all day, as well as writing to all of our race attendees asking them to follow government guidelines. "

