Check out the fully redesigned Spotify home screen: BGR

The massive redesign of Spotify of its mobile application is progressing. On Monday, the music transmitter announced an update of the application's home screen

As part of the Spotify redesign, users will be greeted with a mix of content that is easier to use and more personalized.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

After an effort to redesign several components of its mobile application in recent months, such as the podcast-centric section, Spotify now presents a redesign of the application's home screen that brings a series of more personalized improvements.

The music streaming giant announced Monday that when users open the application as of today, they will encounter changes that include an "updated user interface,quot; that allows them to jump more quickly to family content. "Simply tap to access the podcast that broadcasts each morning," the ad notes, "the playlist that always tunes during your workout or the album you've been playing all week. It's a dedicated space at the top of Home to quickly and easily access your family music and podcasts. "

%MINIFYHTMLcfb8d1e77b01043a04df637b5809b87611% %MINIFYHTMLcfb8d1e77b01043a04df637b5809b87612%

The home screen will greet users throughout the day with a different screen and a mix of content that changes with user programming. A "good morning,quot; will welcome you early in the day, making the transition to "good afternoon,quot; and "good night,quot; as the day progresses, and the screen will also include a space to find content such as the user's best podcasts and "made for your,quot; playlists. Other personalized content will include suggestions for new musical discoveries.

Image source: Spotify

The key is further customization and, as such, the Spotify ad points out that the updated home screen "does the hard work for you, making it easier than ever to find something to listen to, whether it's a favorite or new discovery by a long time. ”As noted, this update is also based on work to redesign the Spotify iOS application we reported just over a week ago, work that includes a new appearance of actionable icons.

As part of that update, action buttons are now collected in one place rather than distributed by the application, whose benefits include making the application easier to operate with one hand. All actions, including "like,quot;, "play,quot; and "download,quot; for Premium users, are now also grouped in a row in the middle of the screen. Other changes include bringing a simpler design to the Shuffle Play button, which now reduces transmission by clicking on a single button that includes the shuffle icon, and Spotify also shows the cover of song tracks in all views, except in the "Album,quot; view.

The idea here is that it will now be easier for users to navigate the application and find familiar songs. "Also," says the company about the update, "we will highlight songs that have already,quot; liked "by displaying the heart icon next to the track name."

Image source: Olly Curtis / Future / REX / Shutterstock