Champion Hurdle: Preview of the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4f48a9900329cff5392795688aa9935411% %MINIFYHTML4f48a9900329cff5392795688aa9935412%





Supasundae is a previous winner of the Irish obstacle champion and returns on the trip after running at Stayers 2019

The Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday and, among a series of highlights of the opening day, there is a fiercely competitive champion of champions to expect.

%MINIFYHTML4f48a9900329cff5392795688aa9935413% %MINIFYHTML4f48a9900329cff5392795688aa9935414%

An unusually large field goes to the post trying to win the two-mile crown and most of them have some kind of opportunity in a year in which no doubtless star has emerged, and in a race that unfortunately does not have a defending champion after the tragic death of the crash. Hero 2019 Espoir D & # 39; Allen.

%MINIFYHTML4f48a9900329cff5392795688aa9935415% %MINIFYHTML4f48a9900329cff5392795688aa9935416%

With the winner of 2017 and 2018 Buveur D & # 39; Air absent due to injury as well, it will mean a new name in the trophy on Tuesday afternoon.

Read on to know my thoughts about each of the runners …

Ballyandy finally put his head in front when he beat Pentland Hills in Haydock

BALLYANDY (Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies; Coach: Nigel Twiston-Davies)

Recent form: -64231

He caught Pentland Hills on the line to win the Champion Hurdle test at Haydock and it seems certain he will benefit from the strong pace here. You will climb the hill stronger than a few if this becomes a test of endurance rather than speed, not ruled out among the most likely strangers. Rating: 8/10

CALL ME LORD (Jockey: James Bowen; Coach: Nicky Henderson)

Recent form: 73-212

He beat Ballyandy (just holding on) at the International Hurdle, but since then he has been disappointed with Sandown, which has always been one of his favorite fields. Who does not prefer that this becomes hard work and seems to be the least exciting of the four runners in his almighty stable. Rating: 4/10

Cilaos Emery was supplemented by the Hurdle Champion after a victorious return to the fence

CILAOS EMERY (Jockey: Paul Townend; Coach: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: 1-11F1

Complemented for this after winning a test at Gowran Park, with his rookie chasing career suspended for now. Only Cheltenham's previous career was poor and he was not absolutely convinced that he deserves his high place in the market, but connections are certainly a big part of that. Rating: 5/10

COEUR SUBLIME (Jockey: Davy Russell; Coach: Gordon Elliott)

Recent form: 423-13

Second behind Pentland Hills at the 2019 Triumph Hurdle and impressive in winning what was a poor Grade 2 at Down Royal in November. Sharjah has defeated him well since then and, despite being backed by this and having a wind operation, he is not convinced that he is a Champion class. Rating: 5/10

Coach Micky Hammond awaits his biggest winner with Cornerstone Lad

CORNERSTONE LAD (Jockey: Henry Brooke; Coach: Micky Hammond)

Recent form: 31-113

He knocked out the winner of the double Hurdle Champion Buveur D & # 39; Air (who returned injured) in the Fighting Fifth and just right behind Ballyandy and Pentland Hills in Haydock in January. It is likely to be up to the pace, but if you are going up the hill to the front line it is a great question. Rating: 3/10

DARASSO (Jockey: Mark Walsh; Coach: Joseph O & # 39; Brien)

Recent form: 511-42

Last behind Ballyandy et al in Haydock and hit by Cilaos Emery in Gowran Park. He seems to be against this high company despite some high profile connections. Rating: 2/10

DARVER STAR (Jockey: Jonathan Moore; Coach: Gavin Cromwell)

Recent form: 111132

It represents the coach of the spoiled winner last year, Espoir D & # 39; Allen, and has gained more than 50 pounds at the disadvantage since last April. That increase continued last time when an excellent second place for Honeysuckle in the Champion of Ireland Hurdle and is another that should be climbing the hill hard. Rating: 7/10

Rifle Raffles has a little to prove after being disappointed in Christmas Hurdle

SPEARGUN RIFLES (Jockey: Daryl Jacob; Coach: Nicky Henderson)

Recent form: 21-11P

Always mentioned as an exciting guy by a coach who would definitely know, but he was very disappointing at Christmas Hurdle and has not yet run left-handed in this country: Cheltenham's lack experiences a worry and too many questions to answer now. Rating: 3/10

GUMBALL (Jockey: Richard Johnson; Coach: Philip Hobbs)

Recent form: -31260

A regular in large handicaps over two miles, but this is not one of those races. It could be another pushing the pace, but it is unlikely that he is there swinging with a furlong to run in his recent form. Rating: 1/10

LE PATRIOTE (Jockey: Charlie Hammond; Coach: Dr. Richard Newland)

Recent form: 1-1484

He won the Swinton Hurdle last summer, but has barely defeated an opponent in two obstacles and a rookie chase since then. Easily overlooked. Rating: 1/10

Not So Sleepy headed to victory at Ascot, but since then he has had problems with Betfair Hurdle

NOT SO DREAM (Jockey: Jonathan Burke; Coach: Hughie Morrison)

Recent form: 15-110

I liked this horse like a Champion Hurdle stranger since his victory at Ascot before Christmas, but that was overshadowed by a terrible race at Betfair Hurdle when he lost the start and could not dominate. Too many other favorites in this so that I can restore my faith in a pleasant flat conversion. Rating: 4/10

Pentland Hills has to prove it again after two losses this season

PENTLAND HILLS (Jockey: Nico de Boinville; Coach: Nicky Henderson)

Recent form: 111-52

Triumph Hurdle winner in 2019, but this season has been disappointing so far. He apparently couldn't climb the hill behind Call Me Lord here in December and tied close to home when he was caught by Ballyandy in Haydock. At prices, I am happy to leave him alone in possibly difficult conditions. Rating: 6/10

PETIT MOUCHOIR (Jockey: Rachael Blackmore; Coach: Henry De Bromhead)

Recent form: -44223

Another runner who will want to accelerate the pace and reduce the explosion of some faster rivals. He ran a cookie when he was third in the Irish champion and formed good ties with Darver Star: they would have a similar opportunity, but this veteran has a much higher price. Not completely ruled out. Rating: 6/10

SHARJAH (Jockey: Patrick Mullins; Coach: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: 1B-416

He believed him last year's champion, but his career ended early when he was shot down by Buveur D & # 39; Air. This year is very different, since it comes behind a terrible race in the Irish Champion Hurdle and is in a much softer terrain than I would prefer. Rating: 4/10

Can Silver Streak go a couple of places better than its third in Champion Hurdle last year?

SILVER STREAK (Jockey: Adam Wedge; Coach: Evan Williams)

Recent form: 35-132

Third in last year's Champion and has continued to mix at the highest level since then, including a second behind Epatante in Christmas Hurdle. It would be no surprise to see him there challenging the encounter again, but falling short. Rating: 7/10

SUPASUNDAE (Jockey: Robbie Power; Coach: Jessica Harrington)

Recent form: 271-24

He was only fourth in the Irish champion Hurdle, but that was his first race since May and he traveled remarkably well along a long road. Going back after staying on the trips seems to be a positive movement and I would like it to come to the front just after the last obstacle and clear power … at least this is how it has been developing in my mind. Rating 10/10

Epatante starred in Christmas Hurdle and beat some of Tuesday's rivals.

EPATANTE (Jockey: Barry Geraghty; Coach: Nicky Henderson)

Recent form: 119-11

The Christmas Hurdle victory over Silver Streak and Ballyandy is probably the best form of this season and the victory form was definitely striking. Four easy five wins since leaving France, but the only concern is that the only defeat came at the Festival last year, in what turned out to be a fairly average rookie Mares obstacle. If that is an atypical case, it clearly comes in with the opportunity of a favorite. Rating: 9/10

VERDICT

Possibly the most open champion of champions in decades. It is a shame that a couple of possible fantasies (Buveur D & # 39; Air, Saldier and last year's winner, Espoir D & # 39; Allen) are not here, but that leaves the stage clear for a new hero to emerge. In the form of an old and favorite hero – 10-Age SUPASUNDAE. He can return home with a flourish and deny Epatante, a classy mare, with Ballyandy and the fast breeder Darver Star, the best of the rest.