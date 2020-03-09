Chad Johnson and Annalize Mishler address complaints in the first interview

Chad Johnson Y Annalize Mishler talked about his arrest in his first joint interview for Monday's episode of Daily pop
In February High school Alum was arrested in Los Angeles for robbery with domestic violence. The arrest took place after a series of alleged incidents within two days at Mishler's residence.
According to Mishler's legal representative, a neighbor called police after saying he heard and saw an alleged altercation involving a man knocking on a door and shouting profanity. His legal team claimed that Mishler also tried to call the police, but was unsuccessful after Johnson allegedly grabbed and threw his phone.
Mishler's legal representative said police asked Mishler if she was injured upon arrival and told Johnson "a kind of setback in his right eye,quot; last night and also "he had his sweatshirt twisted in his hand, lifting it off I usually walk out of his apartment, so as not to let her walk home to her own unit. " Later, Johnson said in an Instagram Stories video that "there was never domestic abuse of any kind."
Johnson was also accused of being drunk and making a hole in his wall the night before.
In addition to his arrest, Johnson received a temporary restraining order under California law, said Mishler's legal representative. He was released from jail on bail and must return to court on March 17.
"I was scared, honestly," said Mishler Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester Y Carissa culiner As for the alleged incidents.
Johnson said the alleged discussion began after the two separated and he started drinking.
"I hadn't drunk in about 50 days. I promised him I wouldn't drink anymore," he said. "And when we finished, I thought, & # 39; It doesn't seem like a bad time to have one, you know? & # 39; And practically from there, it just went off."
She also said she was not happy that Mishler had registered her behavior and said she was upset that she had been drinking and had downloaded a dating application.
When asked if he had ever considered seeking help to drink, Johnson said "he will do one of those things as outpatients."
"But it's hard to handle because it's not like I wake up every day and have a drink," he said. "It's one of those things where people say: & # 39; We have to lock you up so you don't drink & # 39; I'm like," I'm not drinking. I go to the gym two hours a day. "It's like dealing with it once, every two months or something happens and then I have a problem."
ABC / Rick Rowell
A few days after the arrest, the authorities conducted welfare checks at Johnson's residence. According to various media, he was also hospitalized after a suicide threat.
"I was just going through the whole situation," Johnson said. "People thought I had hit her and all this. I mean, I hit the wall … Everyone basically threw me aside, you know, all my sponsors, everything I had, everything I was working for. I lost, you know? To top it all, I was still lost after all that scenario. "
So where are Johnson and Mishler now? Both said they are "working through things." However, they noticed that they are working together on a new project.
"I am not, in a moment, like, simply, jumping back to things," Mishler said. "I think there has to be, I have to see the change and feel better about things."
To see his full interview, watch the video above.