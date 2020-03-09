Chad Johnson and Annalize Mishler address complaints in the first interview

Chad Johnson Y Annalize Mishler talked about his arrest in his first joint interview for Monday's episode of Daily pop

In February High school Alum was arrested in Los Angeles for robbery with domestic violence. The arrest took place after a series of alleged incidents within two days at Mishler's residence.

According to Mishler's legal representative, a neighbor called police after saying he heard and saw an alleged altercation involving a man knocking on a door and shouting profanity. His legal team claimed that Mishler also tried to call the police, but was unsuccessful after Johnson allegedly grabbed and threw his phone.

Mishler's legal representative said police asked Mishler if she was injured upon arrival and told Johnson "a kind of setback in his right eye,quot; last night and also "he had his sweatshirt twisted in his hand, lifting it off I usually walk out of his apartment, so as not to let her walk home to her own unit. " Later, Johnson said in an Instagram Stories video that "there was never domestic abuse of any kind."

Johnson was also accused of being drunk and making a hole in his wall the night before.

In addition to his arrest, Johnson received a temporary restraining order under California law, said Mishler's legal representative. He was released from jail on bail and must return to court on March 17.

"I was scared, honestly," said Mishler Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester Y Carissa culiner As for the alleged incidents.