Chad Finn: some farewell reflections of spring training

With the opening of the season 17 days after Monday, that uncertainty is not ideal. Roenicke acknowledged Sunday that the calculations do not provide the answers he wants at this time.

%MINIFYHTMLed8709407d4e48299f571ab4762a115211% %MINIFYHTMLed8709407d4e48299f571ab4762a115212%

"The entries are certainly important," he said. "(I am) trying to find out with our list where we are. Someone must give us those tickets as headlines for the bullpen to last, unless you can make many changes so that the boys go up and down (of the minors). If you don't have to your beginners giving you tickets, and not always just five tickets, sometimes they need to go a little further. "

Roenicke received an intensive course on how to deploy a first game of baseball officer Chaim Bloom and the analysis department earlier this spring, and the Red Sox can even end up using more than one first game on a regular basis. The Rays were successful with this approach when Bloom was part of their organization, and it has been interesting to speculate which current pitcher staff members might end up being the Red Sox version of Ryne Stanek or Ryan Yarborough.

A pitcher who will clearly have a chance, either as a starter or starter, is Ryan Weber, the 29-year-old right who had a 5.09 ERA in 18 appearances (three starts) last season.

"If it's going to be a fourth opener or if it's going to be a fifth opener, or an opener depending on what happens with Chris (Sale), I think he's a guy we think he can do," Roenicke said. "The other guys that we have extended at the moment do not think anyone has shown us how, hey, they can do it."

It is not exactly high praise for all the types of Chris Mazza and Jeffrey Springs that Bloom brought in this offseason. Weber has a 5.08 ERA in his career for four teams in parts of five seasons, including a brief 2018 season with the Rays, so what the Red Sox see in him now, beyond availability, has not been obvious.

▪ Jerry Narron is a baseball player who has seen a lot, but is always best known for starting to catch the Yankees in the first game after Thurman Munson died in a plane crash in August 1979. Beyond his current duties as The Red Sox bank coach, his most recent recognition comes from his talent for completing the alignment card in elegant calligraphy. So we regret to note that there was an error between Narron's precise work on Friday's card. He spelled the name of third base prospect Bobby Dalbec as "Dalbek,quot;. On the other hand, Dalbec, who is built as a young man, presumably pre androstenedione and other things Mark McGwire, struck out 7 times in 22 at-bats. Then, in a sense, perhaps, the "K,quot; was adequate.

▪ Hideki Okajima visited the Red Sox camp on Sunday morning. When Jason Varitek saw him outside the clubhouse, he wrapped him in a bear hug, which when you think about it, is probably as close as one can get to know what it is to be hugged by a real bear. While all of us were documenting the arrival of Japanese ace Daisuke Matsuzaka (you know, I'm starting to think there was never a gyroball), his compatriot Okajima arrived without being announced and emerged as a crucial member of the 2007 World Champions like Jonathan Papelbon & # 39; s main man configuration. His story was one of the great ascents from nothing to excellence sustained in the recent history of the Red Sox. This year's Red Sox need three or four similar emergencies on their staff this year.

▪ As a major league player, Roenicke was an officer in the young cast of Terry Francona, hitting .238 parts of eight seasons with five teams. However, I had a pedigree. Roenicke was a Dodgers first-round pick in the secondary phase of the 1977 draft and brought together some excellent seasons in the minors. He hit .363 in Single A Lodi in 1978, and in 1981 he hit .316 with a base percentage of .450, 15 homers, 25 steals and 110 bases for balls in Triple A Albuquerque. Towards the end of his career as a player in 1987, he played for the subsidiary Triple A of the Phillies in the picturesque Old Orchard Beach, Maine, where he provided a moment never forgotten in this direction. He was the only player who received a hit from the Mets ace, Dwight Gooden, during the start of the ballyhooed of the then superstar pitcher in Maine while recovering from a season in drug rehab. The things you remember.

▪ It's strange to me that the Red Sox plan to give Jackie Bradley Jr. some time in the right field this spring. The versatility of craving is one thing: it is quite clear that they will try to turn Michael Chavis into the new Ben Zobrist, but Bradley is as good as he puts himself in the center. Leave it there.