Car crash of the Dallas police squad after a high-speed chase with an alleged street racer – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Started with Dallas Police Department officers investigating a possible street racing event and ended with a 3-car crash with squad cars and a parked SUV.

According to police, officers were among those in a crowd of people and vehicles in the 1400 block of South Henderson Avenue. While there, officers observed several vehicles making donuts in the parking lot.

When several police cars entered the parking lot, they all began to disperse. At least two police cars chased a car that had been seen making donuts. After a brief high-speed chase, officers suspended the chase because "the suspect was driving too fast,quot; through a residential area.

In a statement, police said officers in the main car turned off their lights and sirens and began to make a change of direction. When the main car slowed down and changed direction, another squad crashed into it and then turned to a parked SUV. According to the police, "the first patrolman stopped after a short tour next to the black Suburban."

Two officers on the patrol car were taken to the Baylor Medical Center where they were treated and released for very minor injuries. The medical staff reviewed the officers of the main patrolman as a precaution.

The alleged street broker was not involved in the accident and was not arrested.