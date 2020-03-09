Can Jamie Vardy find his way to Leicester vs Aston Villa on Monday Night Football? The | Soccer news

Watch Leicester vs Aston Villa live in Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; start 8pm. Also watch free clips in the game and highlight games on Sky Sports digital platforms

















3:50



Jamie Vardy analyzes the recent form of Leicester, as well as the possibility of putting on England's shirt once again.

Jamie Vardy analyzes the recent form of Leicester, as well as the possibility of putting on England's shirt once again.

%MINIFYHTML93abac46314bae86efcc210c0d537f2011% %MINIFYHTML93abac46314bae86efcc210c0d537f2012%

Jamie Vardy will return for Leicester against Aston Villa on Monday Night Football, and gave Dickie Davis an idea of ​​a season full of ups and downs.

Vardy missed the last two Leicester games with a minor calf injury, which he hit after a nine-game drought.

The Fox also have no victories in their last four Premier League games, although they beat Birmingham in the FA Cup on Wednesday, and Vardy is confident that an improvement in form is not far away.

"I can't imagine a reason (for the fall in Leicester's form)," he told the Soccer reporter Saturday Davis. "Obviously, if we knew what it would be, we would be trying to amend it. We started really well, then we had a little dip, but I think most of the teams go through that for a season. Now it's about going out to the other side and kicking again. .

"There are no easy games at all, everyone is in the Premier League because they deserve it. In each game, we know that we have to be 100 percent to have the chance to get something out of that, just like me. Having said that, we have to Try to forget about this problem and try to kick again and try to stay where we are (at the table).

Leicester vs A Villa Live

"We strive to train every day and we know we have to train the way we play to take it to a game so that everyone works as hard as they can on the training ground. It can be a bit mental to block why we are not starting so good in games. "

Despite a recent drop in form, Leicester is still third, eight points from fifth, after an unbeaten streak of eight games in the Premier League earlier this season.

It wasn't just Leicester who had a bumpy patch, there has been an air of inconsistency around the first six this season with teams like Sheffield United threatening to close the party, but Vardy wants to be in the mix on May 17 .

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Norwich's victory over Leicester in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Norwich's victory over Leicester in the Premier League

"It's been a great start, but you don't want to be that team that has a great start and, suddenly, you're not up to it," he said. "We have to keep working hard to try to win as many points as we can in these last 10 games."

"In any case, the inconsistency shows you that things are changing. Look at the team as we have, we are more than capable of beating anyone on the day and other teams like Sheffield United have been playing very well." They deserve to be up there. It is the consistency they are putting week after week.

1:40 Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, hopes Jamie Vardy will be available to face Aston Villa on Monday night. Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, hopes Jamie Vardy will be available to face Aston Villa on Monday night.

"That's where we should return: that consistency we had in the first half of the season and hopefully that will keep us up to it."

"The margins are approaching, slowly but surely. With the quality of everyone's team, they are able to beat anyone on a given day. That's why for us to start now and make sure that we are 100 percent in each game. it's crucial,quot;. ".

& # 39; No conversations with England & # 39;

Jamie Vardy says there has been no contact with Gareth Southgate or England for a possible return

In August 2018, Vardy retired from the England team, telling Gareth Southgate that he would only return if there was an injury crisis.

Fast forward 18 months and England's first-choice strikers, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford, are ready for Euro 2020, but would Vardy consider a return from England?

"Who knows?" he said. "Gareth and I agreed that the door would still be open for any reason and then we would sit down and talk about it (if necessary).

Jamie Vardy has not scored in nine games, but has been injured in the last two.

"We still haven't talked or anything and nothing has been said. The boys (Kane and Rashford) are injured, but they are looking to return on time. So only time will tell."

"I'm not going to lie, I've had some extra days off in international breaks, so I've been able to disconnect completely from football and it's always beneficial sometimes."

"Knowing that when you come back is constant again, it's 100% soccer every day, so it's one of those things that has benefited me."

& # 39; It's not about revenge with Aston Villa & # 39;

Aston Villa defeated Leicester in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup and faced them again on Monday night.

Leicester has already faced Aston Villa three times this season, including two stages in the Carabao Cup semifinal, which lost 3-2 altogether.

But Vardy insists that Leicester does not seek revenge on Monday Night Football, saying, "I don't think you can see it that way. It's three more points we want to get.

"It doesn't matter who you're against, we want to keep hitting those points on the board and stay third at least."

"Nothing counts until you're done, it's really that simple. We had a good start, but with a little problem."

"In a different year, we might not have been sitting in third place and then we are struggling to get back there, so continuing in that position is a good start, but we know we have to finish the job."

Vardy: Making It Pro

1:23 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy tells Smithy about some of the things in his diet that keep him fit. Leicester striker Jamie Vardy tells Smithy about some of the things in his diet that keep him fit.

Vardy also recently spoke with Saturday Social about how he did it as a professional football and revealed his unusual pregame diet. Press play up to take a look and go to Sky Sports Football YouTube channel for the full function.

Follow Leicester vs Aston Villa on Sky Sports

Follow Leicester vs Aston Villa on Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event from 7pm; start 8pm. Also stay updated on our dedicated live blog, with highlights posted on the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.