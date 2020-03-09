Camilla Luddington de Gray & # 39; s Anatomy is pregnant with baby No. 2

MediaPunch / Shutterstock
While Jo Karev's personal life is not going so well right now, Camilla Luddington He has some very happy news to share.
the Grey's Anatomy The actress is pregnant with her second child, she announced Monday, with some real help, nothing less. Luddington, who starred in the hit ABC series since 2012, recruited a very famous princess to make the exciting announcement: Cinderella.
"Me:" I'm going to make a super casual pregnancy announcement. "Also to me:" I NEED PRINCESSES !!!!!! & # 39; ", captioned a photo of her with a woman dressed as Cinderella, presumably at Disneyland, with both women pointing out Luddington's baby bump.
"Well, then … Matt and I are so happy to finally publish after months of & # 39; hide & # 39; I'm pregnant! We are more than excited to add our little family and give Hayden a brother,quot; , the actress wrote. "And yes, I've been away from social networks in recent months because OMGGGG the tiredness and OMGGGGGG the morning sickness (read: all day). Have I been (vomiting) in the middle of filming at work? Yes, oh, the glamor of new growing humans, but in all seriousness, we feel very fortunate and I can't wait to bring you to you during the remaining months of this # 2 baby trip! * Shout to the only one Cinderella for helping me with this photo yesterday. "
Luddington is no stranger to motherhood. In 2017, she welcomed her first son, a daughter, with her now husband and fellow actor. Matthew Alan.
The couple got engaged the following New Year's Eve and got married in August 2019.
Now they are expanding their family once again, and simultaneously maintaining Grey's Anatomy Fans on their toes.
As one fan commented: "Then Jo is pregnant with Alex, baby, lol, just kidding … congratulations, honey."
I guess we'll have to be vigilant. Congratulations to the future family of four!
