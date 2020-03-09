Camilla Luddington de Gray & # 39; s Anatomy is pregnant with baby No. 2

While Jo Karev's personal life is not going so well right now, Camilla Luddington He has some very happy news to share.

the Grey's Anatomy The actress is pregnant with her second child, she announced Monday, with some real help, nothing less. Luddington, who starred in the hit ABC series since 2012, recruited a very famous princess to make the exciting announcement: Cinderella.

"Me:" I'm going to make a super casual pregnancy announcement. "Also to me:" I NEED PRINCESSES !!!!!! & # 39; ", captioned a photo of her with a woman dressed as Cinderella, presumably at Disneyland, with both women pointing out Luddington's baby bump.

"Well, then … Matt and I are so happy to finally publish after months of & # 39; hide & # 39; I'm pregnant! We are more than excited to add our little family and give Hayden a brother,quot; , the actress wrote. "And yes, I've been away from social networks in recent months because OMGGGG the tiredness and OMGGGGGG the morning sickness (read: all day). Have I been (vomiting) in the middle of filming at work? Yes, oh, the glamor of new growing humans, but in all seriousness, we feel very fortunate and I can't wait to bring you to you during the remaining months of this # 2 baby trip! * Shout to the only one Cinderella for helping me with this photo yesterday. "