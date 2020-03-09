Camila Cabello confesses that dating Shawn Mendes can be "tiring,quot; – Here's why!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are one of the most envious and in love couples in the music industry, but it seems that everything is not perfect for them either! The singer admitted that dating the Canadian heartthrob can be exhausting and also explained why it is so.

During a new interview, the Havana star was sincere about the less known sides of her romance with Shawn.

%MINIFYHTMLcb8d19fb1316e07fd2492dc9d3eec07111% %MINIFYHTMLcb8d19fb1316e07fd2492dc9d3eec07112%

That said, Camila confessed that at this stage of their lives, their love can be enough.

At the end of the day, however, Camila assured her fans that they are browsing the best they can.

While chatting with Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020 in London, he was asked about his plans and Shawn's plans to make more music together after Senorita's great success.

"I want more, we want more, but we are honestly in our twenties," replied the 23-year-old singer.

Hill kept asking if they were too busy to make more music together, which led Camila to argue that ‘No, not like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it away. We can't even go to the studio, we can't, yes. We are trying to calm down! "

"Too busy in other ways?" The interviewer joked suggestively.

Camila understood the joke and laughed, but said ‘No, no. I meant emotionally! Dammit ".

The topic of discussion later changed to Shawn's new facial hair that he showed during his birthday party earlier this month.

Ad

Camila took this opportunity to speak, making it very clear that "I will not say that this is my influence, but I really like it." I think he likes it, but I've never had it so long before, and I'm like, "Don't shave it." I like it. & # 39; & # 39;



Post views:

0 0