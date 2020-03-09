California prepares to dock a cruise with 21 cases of coronavirus – Up News Info

SAN FRANCISCO – As the number of deaths in the United States by the new coronavirus reached at least 21, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Oakland Mayor searched Sunday to assure the public that none of the passengers on a ship carrying People with the virus will be released. the public before undergoing a quarantine of 14 days.

The Grand Princess, which transports more than 3,500 people from 54 countries, is expected to dock on Monday in Oakland, east of San Francisco Bay, and was idle off the coast on Sunday while officials prepared a site port. Those who need acute medical attention will come out first.

"This is a time when we must be guided by facts and not fears, and our public deserves to know what is happening," said Mayor Libby Schaaf.

On Sunday, the US Department of State UU. Issued a warning against cruise travel. "WE. Citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health problems, should not travel by cruise ship," the department said in a statement on its website. The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "sees a higher risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise environment. "

Meanwhile, the number of infections in the United States increased above 500 as tests to detect the virus increased.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of allergies and infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday that the widespread closure of a city or region, as Italy has done, is "possible."

"You don't want to alarm people, but given the spread we see, you know that everything is possible and that is why we must be prepared to take appropriate measures to contain and mitigate the outbreak," Fauci said in "Fox News Sunday. "

The US Surgeon General UU. Jerome Adams said communities should start thinking about canceling large meetings, closing schools and letting more employees work from home, as many companies in the Seattle, Washington area have done, amid an outbreak in a nursing home. That killed 18 people. .

Oregon governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Sunday after the number of confirmed cases doubled from the day before 14.

At the Great Princess, Donna LaGesse and her sister-in-law Jackie Eilers had a small celebration in their cabin on Saturday night after the captain announced that the ship would soon dock. She said they are maintaining a positive attitude, watching videos of exercises and re-executions of "The Love Boat."

"We keep our senses of humor. We are laughing at the whole situation," said LaGesse, 64, of Greenville, North Carolina. "We are lucky because we have a room with a balcony to get fresh air."

