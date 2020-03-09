California prepares to dock a cruise with 21 cases of coronavirus – Up News Info

SAN FRANCISCO – As the number of deaths in the United States by the new coronavirus reached at least 21, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Oakland Mayor searched Sunday to assure the public that none of the passengers on a ship carrying People with the virus will be released. the public before undergoing a quarantine of 14 days.

The Grand Princess, which transports more than 3,500 people from 54 countries, is expected to dock on Monday in Oakland, east of San Francisco Bay, and was idle off the coast on Sunday while officials prepared a site port. Those who need acute medical attention will come out first.

"This is a time when we must be guided by facts and not fears, and our public deserves to know what is happening," said Mayor Libby Schaaf.

On Sunday, the US Department of State UU. Issued a warning against cruise travel. "WE. Citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health problems, should not travel by cruise ship," the department said in a statement on its website. The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "sees a higher risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise environment. "

Meanwhile, the number of infections in the United States increased above 500 as tests to detect the virus increased.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of allergies and infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday that the widespread closure of a city or region, as Italy has done, is "possible."

"You don't want to alarm people, but given the spread we see, you know that everything is possible and that is why we must be prepared to take appropriate measures to contain and mitigate the outbreak," Fauci said in "Fox News Sunday. "

The US Surgeon General UU. Jerome Adams said communities should start thinking about canceling large meetings, closing schools and letting more employees work from home, as many companies in the Seattle, Washington area have done, amid an outbreak in a nursing home. That killed 18 people. .

Oregon governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Sunday after the number of confirmed cases doubled from the day before 14.

At the Great Princess, Donna LaGesse and her sister-in-law Jackie Eilers had a small celebration in their cabin on Saturday night after the captain announced that the ship would soon dock. She said they are maintaining a positive attitude, watching videos of exercises and re-executions of "The Love Boat."

"We keep our senses of humor. We are laughing at the whole situation," said LaGesse, 64, of Greenville, North Carolina. "We are lucky because we have a room with a balcony to get fresh air."

Comrade passengers Steven and Michele Smith of Paradise, Calif., Said they expect the time they spend on the ship in quarantine to count for the quarantine period of 14 days on land, but said authorities have not yet provided an answer.

"We would love to get credit for the three or four days we spent in our cabin," said Steven Smith.

Starting around 2 p.m. On Sunday, the authorities began taking passengers out of their cabins for escorted walks to get fresh air on the harbor deck.

They are starting with people from the interior cabins without windows, Steven Smith said, although they could not see the people and could not be sure how long the free periods lasted.

The Smiths do not know when their exercise period will occur or how long it will last. "If they let me out of my room, I wouldn't want to go back," Smith joked.

The port of Oakland was chosen for the ship to dock due to its proximity to an airport and a military base, Newsom said. US passengers will be transported to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia, where they will be tested for COVID-19 and will remain under a 14-day quarantine, federal officials said.

The 1,113-member crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere, Newsom said.

"That ship will turn around, and they are currently evaluating appropriate places to take that ship to quarantine, but it will not be here in San Francisco Bay," he said.

The State Department was working with the countries of origin of several hundred passengers to organize their repatriation.

Canada announced that it would send a plane to pick up almost 240 Canadians at the Grand Princess. Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said that those who have not shown any symptoms of the new virus will be taken to a military base in Trenton, Ontario, for a two-week quarantine.

The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the ship was the breeding ground for a group of at least 20 cases, including a death, after a previous trip. It was held off the coast on Wednesday so that people with symptoms could get tested.

Grant Tarling, medical director of Carnival Corporation, said a 71-year-old man from Northern California who later died of the virus was believed to be ill when he boarded a ship on a cruise on February 11 to Mexico.

The passenger visited the medical center the day before disembarking with symptoms of respiratory disease, he said. He probably infected the server in his dining room, which also tested positive for the virus, Tarling said, as did two people traveling with the man.

On Sunday, off the coast of Florida, the Regal Princess cruiser was waiting for test results for the new coronavirus in two crew members, and then was authorized hours later to enter the port, authorities said.

The Regal Princess was supposed to have docked Sunday morning in Port Everglades, but instead sailed along the coast. The crew members in question had moved more than two weeks ago from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California, where nearly two dozen on board tested positive for the virus, including 19 crew members, according to Princess Cruises.

The cruise line said in a statement Sunday morning that members of the Regal Princess crew did not exhibit respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and were well beyond the recommended 14-day virus incubation period.

Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month due to the virus. Ultimately, about 700 of the 3,700 people on board were infected in what experts declared a public health failure, and the ship essentially became a floating germ factory.

Hundreds of Americans aboard that ship were transferred to military bases in California and other states for quarantines of two weeks. Some were later hospitalized with symptoms.

Private companies and some public places in the United States have been taking security measures in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Columbia University in New York issued a statement Sunday night saying that a member of his community has been quarantined because he was exposed to the virus. The university suspended classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, and will have remote classes the rest of the week.

The community member has not been diagnosed "at this time,quot; with COVID-19, according to the statement.

The largest school district in Northern California canceled classes for a week when it was discovered that a family in the district was exposed to COVID-19. Elk Grove Unified has almost 64,000 students.

Kendyl Knight learned on Saturday that her prom was off while she was in a lounge chair to put on makeup.

"You really can't get mad about it, but it's very disappointing," said the 16-year-old, who went out for dinner and took photos with her friends anyway. She said "she can be young and naive," but that she is not worried about the new virus.

"Honestly, the decision to cancel school seems a bit extreme," Knight said.

In the election campaign, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he would consider when it might be necessary to cancel large campaign demonstrations. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden had no plans to reduce his.

"In the best of all possible worlds," the three candidates should probably limit travel and avoid crowds, Sanders told CNN, "but right now, we are running as hard as we can."

