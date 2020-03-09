Caelynn Miller and Dean Unglert adopt puppies while fans wonder if they are married

Caelynn Miller and Dean Unglert are one of the few single couples in paradise that have remained strong since last season. The two have adopted a puppy.

Caelynn announced that they were raising a puppy that they called Pappy in January. After almost two months of having fallen in love with the dog, they have decided to adopt it.

Dean shared a birthday tribute for the adorable dog that said: ‘Happy birthday daddy! It's not his real birthday, but somehow this little shit convinced us to adopt it. It's not what we wanted to do when we originally encouraged it, but damn it, it left us no choice. This old Geezer comes with a long list of health complications, so we decided to fill his last years on earth with as much love as possible. and it doesn't hurt that I prosper in the van. "

Meanwhile, Caelynn talked about facing many changes in his life a week ago in the publication where he revealed the adoption and the fact that he moved to a new place and received an eye surgery with lasik.

‘Many things have already happened this week. Yesterday I moved to my new place, today I got Lasik and, most importantly … yesterday WE ADOPTED PAPPY. It's officially ours and we couldn't be happier. We were definitely not planning to adopt, but we fell in love with this perfect little angel. Thank you @wagsandwalks for bringing this sweet old man into our lives. "

Although fans are excited to hear about the new addition to reality star life, they want to know if Dean and Caelynn really married in secret. Under the post, several fans questioned if they were married.

On Valentine's Day, Caelynn hinted that her boyfriend may have asked the question after a fan commented that they should get married and she replied that they had already done so.

This would be a big surprise for Bachelor Nation fans because Dean doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to engagement and even said he isn't the type of marriage.

Do you think the couple has said their "I do,quot;?



