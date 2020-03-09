Burrows Saint Looking To Become Youngest Grand National Winner In 80 Years

Irish chaser Burrows Saint is one of the most prominent horses in the Grand National betting this year at +1200. The stats, however, are against Willie Mullins’ runner as no seven-year-old or younger has been successful in the race in 80 years.

Bogskar was the last seven-year-old to score in the Aintree feature contest, and that was in 1940 when he was victorious at odds of +2500.

Not many horses attempt the steeplechase over the bigger obstacles at the age of seven, however, Burrows Saint already has a lot of experience chasing. He was jumping fences competitively from the age of three in France and now has eight appearances in chases.

The French-bred horse has been one of the favorites for the 2020 race ever since he won the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse last April. He came out on top by just under two lengths in that field, which included 30 runners.

Mullins’ horse appeared over hurdles at Punchestown on his last outing. He went off at +650 for that race where he proved too strong for his rivals, powering away from them in the closing stages with rider Rachel Blackmore on his back.

The Irish Champion Trainer has opted to keep his chaser fresh since then. He has resisted any temptation of running in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Tiger Roll Tops Betting For 173rd Renewal of Race

If Burrows Saint is to be successful in his first run in the Grand National, he will have to finish ahead of dual-winner Tiger Roll. The 2018 and 2019 champion is the +500 favorite to make it a hat-trick of wins at Aintree.

Red Rum is the only horse in history who has been successful three times in this 4m2½f steeplechase. His wins came in 1973, 1974, and 1977. In the latter he went off at +900 in the betting, scoring from top weight.

Tiger Roll can become the first runner to win the Grand National three years on the spin. This is going to be his toughest attempt as he will need to carry 11st-10lb, 13lb more on his back than when he scored last April as the +400 favorite.

Before he lines up at Aintree, Tiger Roll is set to feature in the Cross Country Chase where he has odds on Cheltenham Festival of +200 for the contest. He is also looking to win that race for the third consecutive time.

Given he has now appeared in the Boyne Hurdle, finishing a modest fifth of nine runners as a +900 shot, many horse racing pundits make Tiger Roll one of their leading Cheltenham tips. He has overcome any problems he had earlier in the season and could be fresh for the two big races to end his campaign.

This year’s Grand National also includes a Welsh Grand National winner in Potters Corner, who is +2000, and the 2019 Becher champion, Walk In The Mill, who can be backed at +1600 to complete an impressive double. All-in-all, it should make for fascinating viewing on April 4.