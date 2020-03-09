Bryony Frost rides two winners on the International Women's Day card in Southwell | Racing news

Bryony Frost claimed a double in Southwell when the track celebrated International Women's Day with a mixed flat card and jumps open only for women.

Frost took a walk in each of the four National Hunt races, while Flat competitions attracted pioneer Hayley Turner, the first woman to win a Group One directly, and Hollie Doyle, winner of more races in a calendar year than any other woman horse rider.

The first stretch of Frost's previous double to Cheltenham came in N. & L. Franklin Developments Ltd Female Jockeys & # 39; Handicap Chase, in which he partnered with Neil King's 11-1 shot of Silent Steps.

The nine-year-old boy was given the race when Donald McCain's Pinch Of Ginger, tired after leading comfortably in the final stretch, landed coach Abbie's daughter in the penultimate and left Frost free to win a nine-length victory .

After a switch to Fibresand for the five-ball Betica Female Jockeys Handicap, won by Doyle aboard Derek Shaw's 3-1 Final Legacy, Frost enjoyed his second success in the most attractions.

She partnered with Eclair De Guye of Lucy Wadham in the Bud Light Female Jockeys Disabled Race, a race in which four of the five runners were trained by women.

The gray tied with Virnon on the final fence, before clearing for a 2-1 length victory.

When asked about the growing profile of female riders, Frost said: "I think that with hard work, we can go anywhere.

"The horses don't know who you are: you can be any of any origin if they like the way you ride."

"You also have to believe in your ability, if you are doubting yourself, the horse will too."

The head of diversity and inclusion of the British Horseracing Authority, Rose Grissell, explains how a card for women on International Women's Day helps show talent



Frost last year became the first female rider to ride a Grade

A jump winner at the Cheltenham Festival, when she and Frodon prevailed at Ryanair Chase.

She said: "I never started trying to be someone to break the mold or get into the history books.

"But there must be someone who does it first, and it's great to say you were that person, because nobody can take that away from you."

Megan Nicholls also recorded a double on the card, taking two of the four flat races.

She won the Heed Your Hunch at Betway Female Jockeys & # 39; Handicap on board 15-8 chance Wasntexhatingthat.

Richard Fahey's four-year-old, who defeated 6-4 favorite Highland Dress, won or finished second in seven straight starts, more than six stadiums on all-weather tracks.

Nicholls is a three-time winner of the Silk Series, an Arena Racing Company initiative of 17 flat races for women only in a championship over £ 170,000.

She confirmed that she intends to aim for the award again, with Fahey's help.

Nicholls said: "Fahey is a brilliant defender of these women's days. He will always send as many as he can to support girls, so it is a great opportunity."

The 3-pound claim also hit the female handicap of Betway Casino Jockeys, aboard Oleg, the 5-2 opportunity of his father Paul.

Elsewhere on the card, amateur riders came to light.

Antonia Peck rode the Three C of George Boughey for his third victory of the season at the Bombardier Golden Beer Jockey Handicap.

The six-year-old has been remarkably consistent at Southwell this period and scored 6-1 again for a length and a quarter of Mick Appleby's favorite 15-8 Motawaafeq.

"I had to push it a little, but once it's in front, it's great," Peck said.

"I had never been back in the past, so I was trying to keep him away from that, but it was just brilliant."

Becky Smith led Ladronne to her second successive victory, by 27 lengths, in the obstacle for disabled Bud Light Female Jockeys.

Last seen triumphing in Newcastle under the first trip of international jumper Joe Whitaker, Tjade Collier's 11-2 shot was almost prevented by the lazy Ostuni, who had separated from Frost on the first flight.

But the six-year-old left the field behind the last obstacle and went home.

Frost was denied a triplet, as he had to settle for a distant second place with Willie Butler, as Lilly Pinchin and Dublin Four won the obstacle of Doncella Jockeys of N. & L. Franklin Developments Ltd for 15 lengths.