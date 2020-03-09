Brooklyn Beckham celebrates her 21st birthday with members of Stormzy and Spice Girls

Instagram

Victoria's eldest son and David Beckham were also joined by his three brothers and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz at the party that reportedly will take place at his family's house in Cotswolds.

Victoria Adams Y David Beckham celebrated the 21st birthday of his eldest son on Saturday March 7 when booking Stormzy To head your party.

The couple also invited former Victoria Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton Y Geri Halliwell to join in the fun like Brooklyn BeckhamThe party lasted until the early hours of Sunday.

Victoria has shared images of the big party on Instagram, including photos of proud hugging parents.

"Dancing until 6 in the morning! Kisses and happy birthday 21 @brooklynbeckham … I love you very much @davidbeckham," he wrote.

A sweet photo also showed Beckham's daughter, Harper, dancing with Stormzy, while Victoria also posted a photo of the mini Spice Girls meeting with Horner and Bunton.

Victoria Beckham had a mini meeting with the members of Spice Girls.

Brooklyn also turned to social media to offer snapshots of its party, allegedly held on the grounds of the family home in Cotswolds, England.

Stormzy leading the party

His photos include photos of the birthday boy with his brothers, Romeo Beckham Y Beckham crossand his girlfriend, actress Nicola Peltz.

"Thank you mom and dad for organizing such an amazing party last night," he wrote. "To all my friends, thank you for being part of a night I will never forget."