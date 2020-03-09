British reporter Victoria Mather is dragged in her comments after calling Meghan Markle "Five clicks from the trailer's trash,quot; in the air

Social networks are having a public meeting in the comments of British journalist Victoria Mather's posts after she referred to Meghan Markle as "five clicks from the trailer trash,quot; on the air.

It happened while she was invited on "MSNBC Live,quot;. Mather said Meghan has been "disrespectful,quot; to the royal family and her protocol.

"I think what really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people think alone, you know, five clicks of the trailer trash, has really tried to disrespect the queen," Mather said. "And the queen is the most respected person, the most respected woman in the world."

When she made the shocking comments, MSNBC host Lindsey Reiser immediately ended the interview.

After the interview clip began to go viral over the weekend, people turned to Mather's comments on Instagram to express their anger.

“Use your platform to lift women. Don't get in the car of hate, "one person wrote.

“I love it when old, tired and dry people expose their hatred and racism. 5 clicks to the dark, ”wrote another.

Mather is a writer for the digital platform, Air Mail. Mather's title on Air Mail is "main travel correspondent," but in September he wrote about the royal family for publication, and used the words "trailer trash,quot; in reference to Meghan, whom she called the "Duchess of Excess," according to BuzzFeed News.

"As for the dispute reported between the duchesses, that was a story that was expected to happen," he wrote, referring to numerous stories that were published in the British tabloids at that time. “Catherine comes from a stable and very close family. Meghan comes from a sadly dysfunctional family, which leads her to be unpleasantly trolled as towing trash. "

Many people noted that Mather's comments are an example of why Meghan and Prince Harry decided to step back from their royal duties.

Mather has not yet publicly commented on the reaction.

