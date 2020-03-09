Brad Pitt got lost when he accepted his award for best supporting actor in person at the BAFTA for his daughter

After Angelina Jolie wrote an essay in Time International Women's Day magazine that revealed that two of the daughters she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt underwent surgery, it was revealed that Pitt missed the BAFTAs to be with his daughter Zahara when he was recovering from his operation.

According to Page six, the Oscar winner canceled his trip to London at the last minute and gave his co-star Margot Robbie his acceptance speech in case he won the award for Best Supporting Actor in the BAFTA for his performance in Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time … in Hollywood.

Of course, he won, and Robbie delivered a hilarious speech by Pitt. At that time, the actor's absence was explained as a "family obligation," and a source added that "children come before anything else."

Pitt stayed in Los Angeles to support his two daughters who underwent surgery, but the source says the Fight club Star will never speak publicly about his children as his ex-wife.

In his essay, Jolie revealed that his eldest daughter Zahara, 15, and one of his two younger daughters, either Shiloh, 13, or Vivienne, 11, underwent operations. Recent images of the Jolie-Pitt clan imply that it was Shiloh who got under the knife.

With zero mention of Pitt, the Pernicious The actress wrote that she had spent the last two months entering and leaving surgeries with her eldest daughter, and recently Zahara's younger sister underwent hip surgery.

“I have seen my daughters take care of each other. My youngest daughter (Vivienne) studied the nurses with her sister and then helped next time, ”Jolie wrote. "I saw how all my girls stopped everything so easily and put themselves among them first, and I felt the joy of being at the service of their loved ones."

Jolie did not reveal why Zahara underwent surgery, and did not go into details about her youngest daughter's hip surgery. However, she hinted at the seriousness of the situation when she wrote that they were "struggling to survive."

Angelina Jolie also wrote in her essay that her three children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 11, were "supportive and sweet,quot; when it came to their sisters. He explained that while writing the article from the hospital, he found himself focused on his daughters for a moment. He also wanted to recognize all the things he has learned from them and from the other young people he has known around the world.



