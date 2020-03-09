Brad Pitt chose his daughter for BAFTA after his surgery

%MINIFYHTMLbca295b888d5710b1af459e89868c3cc11% %MINIFYHTMLbca295b888d5710b1af459e89868c3cc12%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

It is revealed that the actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39 ;, who canceled his trip to London last month due to a & # 39; family obligation & # 39 ;, was with his daughter who recovered from An operation at that time.

Brad Pitt puts the family above the awards event. The 56-year-old actor skipped the 2020 BAFTA Awards last February due to a "family obligation," and now the exact reason for his absence in London has been revealed.

The actor, who won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once upon a time in Hollywood"At BAFTA, he chose to be with his daughter, who was recovering after surgery, instead of attending the event." Children come first, "says a source to Page Six.

Brad's reason for missing BAFTAs is revealed after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie He talked about the recent surgeries of his two daughters. "I have spent the last two months entering and leaving surgeries with my oldest daughter," he wrote in a new essay for Time magazine, referring to Zahara, 15. He also revealed that one of his youngest daughters, Shiloh, 13, or Vivienne, 11, had a hip job, and noted that both girls "are recovering well."

Praising her children for taking care of each other, the 44-year-old actress shared: "I have seen my daughters take care of each other. My youngest daughter (Vivienne) studied nurses with her sister, and then attended next time. I saw how they all my girls stopped everything so easily and put each other first, and felt the joy of being at the service of their loved ones. " He added of his children: "Their brothers were there for them, supportive and sweet."

"But on this International Women's Day, writing from the hospital, I find myself focused on my daughters for a moment, and everything I've learned from them and from other young girls I've met around the world," he continued, while I wrote. in honor of International Women's Day. "The softness of girls, their openness and instinct to nurture and help others, should be appreciated and not abused."

According to E! News, Brad and Angie's youngest daughter who underwent hip surgery was Shiloh. A source says that throughout the process, the source says so much "Money ball"star and the"Maleficent: lover of evil"The main actress was" very involved and was there for them in their proceedings. "The so-called insider reveals:" Both were worried and loved the parents who were next to their children. "

The source adds: "She never left the hospital and was very sweet and childish with her children. You can see she is at her level and really makes them feel comforted." A second source also states: "Both parents were equally involved and focused on their well-being throughout the process."

As for how the other children supported their brothers while they were in the hospital, the first source says they visited them and "were very patient and helpful" when their sisters recovered. "They brought cards and you can see that they are a very close family. It was a big problem for them and they all joined," says the source.

In addition to caring for his two daughters after the surgeries, Brad apparently could still enjoy his life as a single man. On Saturday night, March 7, he was seen watching musician. Thunder cat act at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. He joined him "Development arrested"alum Alia Shawkat, with whom it is rumored that he has been dating for months.

In an image obtained by TMZ, singer Stream He was seen coming to talk with the supposed couple, while Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ ign Y Anderson .Paak According to reports, they were also enjoying the concert from the VIP area.