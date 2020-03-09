Brad Pitt and the new mysterious woman became romantically linked after the appearance of an event full of stars!

Brad Pitt was seen with a mysterious woman who was smiling while in his company and, as you can imagine, dating rumors are back! This happens even after the actor himself joked about the fact that every time he stands next to a woman, people rush to "say he is dating."

This time, the Hollywood star attended a show full of A-lister with the unidentified woman and some photos of the two quickly went to social networks, generating new romantic speculations!

The event they were seen together was a Thundercat concert and now, people wonder who was the mysterious beauty by their side!

In addition, the video of the event shows the two enjoying the show while Thundercat was playing on stage.

TMZ reported that the actor and his partner arrived together and sat side by side throughout the show.

Of course, romantic speculations are just that, speculation, without real evidence since there were no "clear signs of PDA," according to the same publication.

Still, the source insisted that at least they weren't strangers who simply had adjoining seats.

Clearly, the two were there to enjoy the performance together!

This becomes crystal clear when "Beck approaches to talk with the two."

Apart from Beck and Brad, the place was full of other big names in the entertainment industry, including Ty Dolla $ ign and Ariana Grande!

Obviously, however, none of them received so much attention since they were not accompanied by any "mysterious,quot; individuals like Brad.

It is no secret that since his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Pitt has been related to many women, and never confirmed any of the dating rumors.

In fact, although it is often rumored that he is in love with different mysterious beauties, it is very likely that he has been single since then!



